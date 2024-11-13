Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 33)

Nov. 12 – Ep. 33: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I dive into the Steelers’ big Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders. We discuss some of the controversial calls from the game and the failed fake punt that left many fans frustrated at the moment. We also talk about the performance of several individual players and more.

For the second topic, we discuss the immediate success of the two trade deadline acquisitions, with Mike Williams and Preston Smith making a big impact on the game less than a week after joining the roster. We discuss Williams’ game-winning touchdown and whether it earned him an accelerated integration into the offense moving forward.

For the third topic, we recap the latest injury news, including an update from Alex Highsmith’s father on Twitter earlier today about his timeline for a return. We discuss Mike Tomlin’s injury updates and more.

Thank you for joining us for this 33-minute episode. We hope to hear your thoughts in the comments section.

