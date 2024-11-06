Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 32)

Nov. 6 – Ep. 32: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I dive into the trade-deadline news starting with WR Mike Williams. We talk about the value he can add to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, whether the trade was too pricey, and why it is perfect for Russell Wilson’s deep ball.

For the second topic, we talk about the trade for OLB Preston Smith. While he won’t play as much as Williams, he still provides valuable depth at an important position, so we talk about all of that and more. We offer knee-jerk grades for these two moves.

For the third topic, we discuss Mike Tomlin’s injury update from his Tuesday press conference, which could leave the team with remarkably good health entering the second half of the season.

Thank you for joining us for this 24-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

