Watch: The Depot 180 — November 8 — Episode 466

Episode 466 — Nov. 8, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Before the season began, this Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders looked like the last reprieve before the brutal back half of the schedule for the Steelers. Now it looks like one of the toughest games of the season as the Steelers go on the road to take on the 7-2 Commanders. In today’s episode, I preview that matchup and discuss the injury reports for both teams.

