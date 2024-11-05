Watch: The Depot 180 — November 5 — Episode 465

Episode 465 — Nov. 5, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The trade deadline has passed, and the Steelers were very active, making not one but two solid trades to improve the team. They gave up a fifth-round pick to the Jets for WR Mike Williams and a seventh-round pick to the Packers for Preston Smith. In today’s episode, I discuss both trades and how they fit into the team. I also discuss the corresponding roster move to make room for both players.

