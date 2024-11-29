Watch: The Depot 180 — November 29 — Episode 472

Episode 472 — Nov. 29, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers received a bit of playoff help with the Dolphins losing on Thanksgiving, but the Chiefs managed to pull through on Black Friday to hurt their 1-seed chances. In today’s episode, I discussed some playoff seeding scenarios before diving into the injury reports for the Steelers-Bengals game this weekend. I also discuss George Pickens’ response to being asked about his fight and T.J. Watt’s response to Myles Garrett.

