Watch: The Depot 180 — November 26 — Episode 471

Episode 426 — Jun. 18, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Mike Tomlin addressed several topics from the Steelers-Browns game last Thursday during his Tuesday press conference including the final hail mary play with George Pickens getting in a scuffle. In this episode, I discuss some of Tomlin’s press conference, where the Steelers stand in the conference and division, and some injury updates with multiple players on the cusp of returning.

