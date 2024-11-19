Watch: The Depot 180 — November 19 — Episode 469

Episode 469 — Nov. 19, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 8-2 and start off 1-0 in the division. With firm control of the AFC North, the Steelers are also in position to make a run for the AFC 1-seed and a first-round bye. In today’s episode, I discuss the win over the Ravens, some key factors to the victory, and the upcoming game against the Browns on Thursday Night Football.

