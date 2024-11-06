Watch: The Concern With Pittsburgh’s Run Defense

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense. A unit that’s done well overall this season but showed cracks against the New York Giants. While some of those issues may have been a one-off, there is one concern that may continue throughout the rest of the regular season.

We break down the tape of how mobile quarterbacks impact the structure of the Steelers’ run defense and what it means for the team going forward.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.