Watch: Ravens S Kyle Hamilton Returns To Practice Thursday Ahead Of Steelers Matchup

After missing two straight practices and landing on the team’s Wednesday injury report as a DNP, Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton returned to the practice field Thursday.

According to video via The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer, Hamilton was seen going through drills and moving pretty well just one week after suffering an ankle injury in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton (ankle) was back at practice and looked good moving around. With OLB Kyle Van Noy (illness) also back in action, the Ravens had all 53 active-roster players available. pic.twitter.com/i8BHAGyHV6 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 14, 2024

As you can see in Shaffer’s video, the Ravens star safety is moving pretty well in individual drills on that right ankle, changing directions with seemingly no issues.

Earlier in the week, Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh said the team would monitor Hamilton starting Wednesday and make a determination on his availability for the pivotal Week 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though he didn’t practice Wednesday, Hamilton reportedly got some work in on the side.

On Thursday, he returns to at least individual drills for the Ravens.

We’ll see what his practice report designation looks like for Thursday, but it looks like Hamilton appears close to being able to play against the Steelers on the road.

Kyle Hamilton initially went down awkwardly against the Bengals in the first half in Week 10. Hamilton’s right ankle bent awkwardly as he attempted to plant and push off it while in zone coverage.

Here’s a clip of the injury.

That looked terrible for Kyle Hamilton… god damn it. pic.twitter.com/EZaEiVkJfq — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 8, 2024

The Notre Dame product was initially ruled as questionable to return with the ankle injury, but then the team promptly ruled him out for the rest of the game, raising concerns.

So far this season, Hamilton has been one of the best safeties in the NFL. He has 71 tackles, 2.0 sacks, seven pass breakups and appears on track for an All-Pro nod.

Hamilton has played 632 snaps this season and grades out at an 87.0 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 79.0 in coverage. He’s moved all over for Baltimore this season with 233 snaps in the slot, 243 snaps in the box, 94 snaps at free safety, 48 snaps along the defensive line and 12 snaps at cornerback.