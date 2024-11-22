Watch: Nick Herbig’s 4th Quarter Strip-Sack Sets Up Calvin Austin III Go-Ahead TD

Needing a play defensively after getting a touchdown to make it an 18-13 game, a familiar face came through for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That would be second-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

Herbig raced home on a second-down passing play for the Cleveland Browns, stripping quarterback Jameis Winston of the football, leading to a Steelers recovery. That ultimately set up a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to Calvin Austin III, giving the Steelers a 19-18 lead after a failed 2-point conversion.

Prior to Herbig’s strip-sack, the Steelers had just five pressures on the night. But in a big spot, Herbig made a play, much like he always does.

Take a look.

Ball out, Steelers recover in great field position.

A few plays later, Wilson hit Austin on a post route for the go-ahead score as Austin won in a contested-catch situation for the biggest play of the night.

Prior to Herbig’s strip-sack, the Steelers hadn’t had much of an answer for the Browns’ offense, as far as generating pressure. But when they needed it the most, they got it from Herbig, and on his birthday to boot.

Shortly after Herbig changed the game for the Steelers, Wilson dialed up another shot down the field, leading to Austin beating the Browns’ safety for the go-ahead score. A few plays prior, it looked like Wilson had George Pickens wide open over the middle, but the snowy conditions led to the pair not being on the same page. The pass fell incomplete on what should have been a touchdown.

Fortunately, Wilson went right back to a similar concept, and it led to Austin’s go-ahead touchdown.

The 2-point conversion was a mess as the Steelers attempted a fade route to Cordarrelle Patterson, which was rather ill-advised, keeping the score at 19-18.

But Herbig’s strip-sack and Austin’s go-ahead TD have the Steelers in control of the game.