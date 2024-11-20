Watch: Mason McCormick Uses Rare Technique To Keep Pocket Clean

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down a rare technique Pittsburgh Steelers rookie RG Mason McCormick used Sunday in the team’s 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens. On George Pickens’ 37-yard catch, McCormick used a “butt block” to stay in front of Ravens DT Travis Jones.

While it may look ad-libbed, it’s a technique coached by offensive line coach Pat Meyer. We break down what McCormick did, why he did it, and the coaching points.

