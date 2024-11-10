Watch: James Pierre Botches Steelers’ Fake Punt, Leading To Commanders TD

In the blink of an eye, the Week 10 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders turned, thanks to a drop from gunner James Pierre on a surprise fake punt from the Steelers’ own 15-yard line.

What looked like a built-in check against the Commanders’ punt return team saw special teams captain Miles Killebrew catch a short snap from long snapper Christian Kuntz and loft a pass to a wide-open Pierre down the left sideline in front of the Steelers’ sideline.

Fake punt pass dropped uh oh #Steelers pic.twitter.com/oQn0FnS23z — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 10, 2024

It should have been an easy pitch and catch to extend the drive. Instead, it turned disastrous as Pierre botched the pass, dropping the throw with no one around him, giving the Commanders the football at the Steelers’ 15-yard line.

Three plays later, Washington running back Austin Ekeler found pay dirt to tie the game 7-7 late in the first quarter.

After four weeks of great, game-altering plays from the Steelers’ special teams units, featuring a trio of blocked kicks and a punt return for touchdowns, it looked like the Steelers’ special teams would have a chance to impact the game once again.

But a Pierre drop took that opportunity away and shifted momentum in the game at Northwest Stadium.

Prior to the failed fake punt, the Steelers were largely controlling the game. They held a 7-0 lead thanks to a 16-yard Russell Wilson touchdown pass to George Pickens, and the defense had forced two straight three and outs from the Commanders’ high-powered offense.

But after the failed fake punt, the game has turned a bit as the Steelers went three-and-out on their next possession, giving Washington all the momentum.