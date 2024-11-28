Watch: Is There Something Wrong With Minkah Fitzpatrick?

Bringing you guys another video today. As requested by several readers, I’m taking a look and sharing my thoughts on Pittsburgh Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. Still without an interception, the team has downplayed his lack of splash plays, but they’re getting harder to ignore.

We turn on the tape to see why his production isn’t there and if his overall tape shows the same Fitzpatrick. We don’t reach an official conclusion but highlight the points the team and critics make.

