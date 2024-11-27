Watch: Don’t Let The Numbers Fool You – Pat Freiermuth Remains Involved In Steelers’ Pass Game

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re examining TE Pat Freiermuth’s involvement in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. His numbers are down this year but is that because of Arthur Smith or other factors? We break down the tape to show how he’s still being schemed up in the offense, especially in critical moments of the game (third down/red zone).

We look at tape from the past three games, illustrating that penalties and missed QB reads have hampered his production more than scheme.

