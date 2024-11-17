Watch: Bill Cowher Goes ‘Bills Mafia,’ Jumps Through Table

Bill Cowher threw back to his linebacker days Sunday morning, looking like a member of Bills Mafia with a pregame jump through a table. In a moment you have to see to believe, Cowher joined his CBS Sports colleagues to smash through a table before Sunday’s slate of games kicked off.

Cowher appearing to go with the “People’s Elbow” approach smashed through what I assume is already a cracked table.

Buffalo Bills fans started the trend years ago, jumping from “neurologists are very concerned” heights before home games. In Buffalo for today’s showdown between the Bills and undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, the CBS crew celebrated the tradition.

It’s just one of many wacky and funny pre-game segments that have become popular throughout the season. Whether it’s NFL Network doing a “Chopped” parody or some other creative way to talk about each Sunday’s list of contests, every network is pushing the envelope to try and capture ratings.

Cowher, 67, might be feeling like his NFL days come Monday morning. But kudos to him for having fun with it. Cowher, by the way, has confirmed that he intends to be part of the CBS Sports pregame show for 2025. He’s served as an analyst since retiring from coaching in 2007 and become one of the show’s most popular figures.