Two Forgotten Plays That Helped Pittsburgh Beat The Baltimore Ravens

A weekly series I’ll do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win—or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights—the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. Today, two hidden moments that helped Pittsburgh beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

Dean Lowry & Cam Heyward Pass Deflections

Two separate plays but fall under the same bucket. Overall, Pittsburgh did a great job containing the Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in the pocket, and the d-tackles did a fantastic job of mush-rushing and not allowing Jackson to run up the middle. When he broke contain, it was around the edges, and the Steelers pursued and plastered well.

It’s one reason the Steelers’ defensive line combined for three pass deflections on Jackson. Dean Lowry had one, and Cam Heyward had two. Two of those three came on third down to help Pittsburgh get off the field.

Lowry’s came first on 3rd and 11 from the Steelers’ 32. Bluff the pressure and send only four while dropping seven into coverage. The EDGE pressure forces Jackson to climb the pocket while Lowry and Heyward contain.

Taking away everything vertical, Jackson tries to check down underneath to RB Justice Hill. But Lowry, who had just shed his block, gets both hands up and knocks it down incomplete.

On the next play, Justin Tucker misses from 50 yards out, and the Steelers maintain a 3-0 lead. Tucker had a miserable day, but if the Ravens complete this and Hill gains, say, 6 yards here, maybe Tucker connects from 44 yards out instead. We can’t predict the domino effect throughout the rest of the game, but in a two-point outcome, this was key.

Heyward had a similar play for Pittsburgh on the following Ravens’ drive. Baltimore has 3rd and 7 from their 46. Another four-man rush and seven drop into zone coverage. Heyward reads Jackson and leaps to bat the ball down incomplete.

Granted, there was a Ravens penalty that would’ve negated any outcome. But Heyward’s play allowed the Steelers to decline the penalty and force the punt. It was a big third down stop with Baltimore approaching Pittsburgh’s territory.

Apologies for the rushed clip above. The CBS crew didn’t cut to the action until the play had begun, so this is the best we have from the TV tape.

Against the Commanders and Ravens, Pittsburgh rushed really smart. They were a little less aggressive to ensure the quarterback couldn’t dance around in the pocket. Jackson did more of it than Jayden Daniels, though Pittsburgh was slightly less aggressive with their rush, sending four more often against Baltimore than Washington. Overall, the rush lane integrity in these two games was key, and Pittsburgh’s line has impacted the passing game even without always getting pressure.