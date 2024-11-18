Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Ravens

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. They will be instant reactions written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 11 vs Baltimore Ravens

1. 2024 Version Doesn’t Care – Baltimore came into this game averaging over 30 points in 10 games. Its defense was leading the league in touchdown passes allowed. The Steelers were averaging over thirty points in their last four games.

This rivalry doesn’t care. Both teams reverted to previous versions of themselves. Minimal scoring by both teams was highlighted by lots of field goals. And what do you know? A one-score game at the end. Back-to-back quality wins for the Black and Gold. Big W.

2. By George, I Don’t Think They Have It – Other than George Pickens, where were the wide receivers? For both teams. The Ravens’ wide receivers had five receptions and three of those came on their final drive. Other than Pickens, the Steelers’ receivers had two receptions. Van Jefferson, Mike Williams, Ben Skowronek and Calvin Austin III combined for a grand total of four targets. The passing game was out of sync. The plays took too long to develop but my goodness this was ugly.

3. The Best O Was on D – And that would be Larry O. Larry Ogunjobi has quietly had a pretty good year. He hasn’t put up huge numbers, but he has made a couple of big plays in each game. He had a couple of nice run stops in the second half of this game, including back-to-back stops at the end of the third quarter. He wasn’t credited with quarterback hits, but he did a nice job of getting pressure and not allowing Lamar Jackson to get comfortable in the pocket. A veteran presence who is a consistent performer in the heart of the defense.

4. Let Them Play – The officiating crew was pretty consistent in this game. They let them play. Called some offsetting penalties as if to say, “You’ve been warned.” The offsides penalty called on Nick Herbig I felt was a bad call. He moved but didn’t look like he was offsides.

In the fourth quarter they let receivers on both teams push off several times. For the most part they called the obvious penalties (pre-snap, illegal man downfield) but gave them both a chance to play. Acceptable since the Steelers won. I may have a different feeling if they had lost.

5. Going For Two Stinks – It was stressful to have it come down to a possible 2-point conversion. I didn’t want to see it go to overtime. But that play call by the Ravens was really, really bad. Heck of a play by Joey Porter, Jr. there to make the stop.

The 2-point conversion may have run its course. Through the end of October, 2-point conversions were successful 31 percent of the time. Last season, the league was successful 55 percent of the time. In this game it was a necessary move to go for two based on the situation but overall, the novelty of the play has lost its luster. Sorry, analytics fans.

6. Overthinking Ravens Week? – Back to the offense, did Arthur Smith overthink the game plan this week? As stated earlier, the Steelers had been on a roll the last four games and Smith was in a groove. So, for this week he decided he had a fever. And the only cure was more Ben Skowronek. Going into this game, in three weeks of being active he had played a total of 11 snaps. Skowronek passed that number today. He even lined up at fullback at one point. He can’t be that good of a blocker that he needed to be on the field that much.

7. Fix The Mistake – Last week, Jaylen Warren fumbled on the 1-yard line. During this week he was seen carrying a football everywhere he went. Much like Darnell Jefferson (played by Mike Tomlin doppelganger Omar Epps) was forced to do in the movie The Program. I’m suggesting something along those lines for Broderick Jones. A lot of his penalties are due to his hands getting outside the frame of the defenders.

I’ll suggest a strap around Jones’ arms that doesn’t allow his elbows to get wider than his body. It’ll force him to keep his arms inside and hopefully reduce his penalties in the future.

8. Time and Timeout Again – Late in the second quarter, Derrick Henry ran the ball to the 1-yard line. The Steelers could have called a time out at approximately 1:56. They had all three at that point. The Ravens scored on the next play after using the clock properly. The Steelers ended up getting the ball with 1:16 left on the clock. I felt 1:50 on the clock with two timeouts was a better option than 1:16 and three. It didn’t really matter as they went three and out and then were bailed out by the defense forcing a fumble.

Which scenario do you think is a better option?

9. Young Creators – Have to give some kudos to a couple defenders. First, we don’t want to forget the play Nick Herbig made early, chasing down Henry and forcing a fumble on the second play of the game. Henry doesn’t lose fumbles. His first in 538 touches. And Herbig knew he knocked it out. He was looking for it before he hit the ground.

Additionally, Payton Wilson not giving up on a play in the fourth quarter, taking the ball away from the receiver for the interception. Again, a rarity. It was Jackson’s first interception in 161 attempts. Big plays by the young defenders.

10. Just for Kicks – Chris Boswell is having a ridiculous season. After going six-for-six in this game he now has made 29-of-30 kicks this year. He added three more makes from 50-plus yards. That makes him nine-for-10. His lone miss on the season is from 62 yards in Week 3. Insane consistency.

Corliss Waitman is having himself a season as well. He came in averaging 46.1 per punt. In this game, he averaged 56.5 yards, including a field flipping 71-yard punt. In the first game he punted this year the team allowed 29 return yards. In the eight games since then, the Steelers have allowed a total of 24. Outstanding hang time and coverage.