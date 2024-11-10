Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Commanders

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. These will be instant reactions written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 10 vs Washington Commanders

1. Tested. Passed. – Coming out of the bye, heading into a bear of a second half of the season, the team was tested. This was the best opponent the Steelers have faced so far. Add the game being on the road and it’s even tougher. It was a struggle. Not pretty at all. The offense was not clicking. The defense gave up some big plays and three rushing touchdowns. When they needed to make some plays, they did. It’s a passing grade against a good team. A good start to the stretch run.

2. Bye-Week Blues – The passing game was atrocious. Luckily, the Steelers made a few plays when needed. However, that might be the worst three-touchdown performance. Russell Wilson’s deep throws were short, long, or too far outside. There were many plays where no one was getting open leading to at least four balls thrown away. There were a few plays with multiple receivers in the same area. They couldn’t block Dante Fowler.

Coming out of the bye you expect or at least hope to have them come out on all cylinders. Need to be much better next week.

3. Don’t Stop Me Now – Patrick Queen is starting to find his rhythm. We are seeing more and more of his speed and instincts allowing him to make more plays. He had a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup in the first quarter. He showed some fire while taking on a John Bates block. Another TFL in the second quarter and showed off his speed to limit Jayden Daniels on a scramble to the far sideline. The linebackers are settling into their roles and looking better.

4. The Fake Punt was a Good Call – There was definitely some varying opinions on the fake punt. I personally thought it was a good call. Success was there to be had. If James Pierre had thought about simply getting the first down rather than a touchdown, most would be praising the call. That is something they have at the ready on every punt. In this case, Pierre was uncovered, and Miles Killebrew made the call and did enough for the play to succeed. Additionally, it was early in the game, and they were up seven. A mistake that early they can overcome, and they did.

5. We All Have Bad Days – This is a probably a game Joey Porter, Jr. would like to forget. Called for pass interference on a play where he was in great position and didn’t need to use an arm bar. A facemask penalty. Another pass interference in the second quarter. Several big plays in his area. Nowhere near WR Terry McLaurin on a 54-yard play on one play and in great position in another but couldn’t make a play on the ball on the sideline.

He’s been really good this year, including only four penalties against him prior to this game. Acknowledge it, learn from it, and move on to the next game.

6. Welcome to the Team, Mr. Williams – From the outside, it looks like it has been a good week for WR Mike Williams. He gained three additional wins when he got traded from the Jets and is in a place where he’ll have a better opportunity to make plays. Being new to the offense, he didn’t see a lot of action. An injury gave him a chance and he made the game-clinching catch. On a third-down, over-the-shoulder cradle catch for the score. That’s a difficult catch even for professionals. One target, one catch, one win. That’s how you make your debut.

7. Holes in the Fence – Raise your hand of you had the Steelers allowing three rushing touchdowns on your Bingo card. They hadn’t allowed a full handful of rushing touchdowns this entire season and the Commanders get the hat trick. And it was a group effort. Everyone was blocked. There were multiple holes for the running backs to get through.

And for the record, Washington’s offensive line was missing a couple of starters. This is something that needs to be cleaned up.

8. Silver Linings of the Playbook – That fumble by Jaylen Warren was gut-wrenching. As the play was ending, I was thinking, “That’s a first down.” Then they signaled fumble. Yes, they could have blown the play dead, but the Steelers have a lot of those plays each week. Plays where you think the runner is stopped and the pile moves for another three yards.

The positive came before that fumble. That was a 14-play, 86-yard drive while down six. The Steelers converted twice on third down and once on fourth down. On a day when the offense wasn’t great, this gave the unit a little momentum to finish the game.

9. Don’t Forget That Play – While the Williams touchdown was a huge play there was another play that deserves some attention. On the final Washington drive it only needed to get into field-goal range. At the Commanders’ 49-yard line they only needed approximately 16 yards to get into field-goal range. Washington called a quarterback draw with Daniels. He hadn’t used his legs to make plays all game. He had a big lane and room to run. Keeanu Benton dragged him down before he could get going and held him to a one-yard gain.

If he doesn’t make that stop and Daniels scampers for more yards, it’s a different drive. And possibly different a outcome.

10. RPO and Pass-Rush Woes – Those run/pass option plays. Expect to see a lot more of those down the stretch by opponents. The Steelers didn’t defend them well leading to several big plays. Additionally, they are quick-pass plays, which get the ball out quicker. This takes away from the pass rush. Hard to get to the quarterback when the ball comes out that quick. And can Alex Highsmith catch a break? In between his injuries he’s been a monster out there. That makes the Preston Smith addition even more important and hopefully Nick Herbig will be back for Baltimore.