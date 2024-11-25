Three Underrated Positions The Steelers May Upgrade In 2025

As bad as a loss to the Cleveland Browns feels and the 10-day layoff that sticks with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the season isn’t over. Far from it. So don’t mistake this post as waving the white flag on 2024. But with the extra downtime, it’s worth thinking about the offseason now that we know plenty about the construction of this year’s roster. We know the big positions the team will need to address in free agency. They will need to sort out their quarterback situation and decide on Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and the field. They will likely add a wide receiver to pair with George Pickens. Running back will be obvious if Najee Harris leaves. Those will dominate the headlines.

But there are other positions of need or, at the least, potential need. Here are three less-discussed positions that could need addressing come March and April.

1. Safety

Not a starter. Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott will return for those roles, though it’s worth mentioning Elliott will be in the second year of the two-year pact he signed. Is he an extension candidate come the summer? Either way, the depth behind those two is light. It’s currently occupied by Damontae Kazee and Miles Killebrew. Kazee is a pending free agent and turns 32 in June. Though his play has been inoffensive, it’s difficult to see him being brought back. Killebrew will return but is a primary special teamer.

Beyond them, the options aren’t great. Practice-squader Eric Rowe will be another year older and shouldn’t be considered a viable option. And who knows what Cam Sutton’s status will be? He’s a hybrid player with lots of versatility but certainly not a strong safety. It’s a question of if he’ll return.

Pittsburgh will have to add someone behind Fitzpatrick and Elliott. It could be a veteran, a rookie, or a combination. But depth will be needed, and adding some youth will serve this group well.

2. Left Defensive End

A forgotten but important one. DL Larry Ogunjobi is signed through 2025 but has a $3 million roster bonus due in March. Will Pittsburgh exercise it? While he’s had a better-than-credited season, the production has still been light, and his game runs hot and cold.

If the Steelers decline his roster bonus and make him a free agent, there’s no in-house replacement. Pittsburgh has rotational depth in Isaiahh Loudermilk (another free agent, but one who could be cheaply brought back) and Dean Lowry, but no one to start and play Ogunjobi’s volume of snaps. Keeanu Benton should increase his nickel role even more, but Pittsburgh needs a third man.

Unlike safety, the Steelers can’t get too thrifty here. They’ll want and need someone of a starting caliber. Might they finally draft the position early to fill Ogunjobi’s vacancy and start building a succession plan for Cam Heyward, even if he’s still going strong at age 35? Pittsburgh won’t want Heyward’s snap count to exceed the 70 percent it’s sitting at right now.

3. Tight End

Dave Bryan mentioned this during today’s podcast. Pittsburgh has a solid top-two in Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. There are no questions there. However, Arthur Smith’s offense plays multiple tight ends and requires depth. Four are active on gameday, and the team went through a stretch where they carried more tight ends (five) on the roster than cornerbacks (four).

MyCole Pruitt has done an average job blocking but is turning 33 in March. Even as a blocker-first, he’s not worth bringing back, and the continuity value he brought knowing Smith’s offense is no longer a benefit. Connor Heyward feels miscast without a role in this offense. It’s fair to question if he’ll even be part of the 2025 fall roster. Finding a quality third blocker with some formational versatility would be ideal. Could the Steelers even add a true fullback? They’ve used Pruitt and Heyward in those roles but haven’t gotten what they wanted from either.