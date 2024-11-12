Three Ravens Fail To Practice Tuesday, Including S Kyle Hamilton

The Baltimore Ravens held a Tuesday practice though it was a session without multiple key names. Per beat writer Giana Han, S Kyle Hamilton, TE Isaiah Likely, and WR Tez Walker failed to practice ahead of the Ravens’ Sunday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore is holding a Tuesday practice as a presumed “bonus day” after playing last Thursday night.

Hamilton and Likely are the most notable names with Hamilton’s absence taking the top spot. He suffered an ankle injury in the Ravens’ Week 10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday night. While it appears he avoided a major injury, local reporting has indicated Hamilton that isn’t likely to play against the Steelers.

If he’s inactive, it would be a major loss for a Ravens secondary struggling to stop the pass. Some of that, as Mike Tomlin pointed out Tuesday, is due to the opposition playing from behind and needing to throw. Baltimore has been thrown on a league-high 398 times this season. Still, even on a relative basis, the 7.9 yards per attempt they’re allowing ranks 29th while their 22 passing touchdowns are the most given up. Already losing Geno Stone in the offseason, the Ravens have taken hits in the secondary.

Likely is part of a strong tight end pairing with veteran Mark Andrews. Likely is fifth on the team in receptions and yards, 24 and 271 respectively while his three touchdowns are tied for third most on the team.

Walker is a rookie from North Carolina. He’s yet to catch a pass this season and has primarily played on special teams. Baltimore’s wide receivers will be led by Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, and ex-Steeler Diontae Johnson, even if Mike Tomlin’s concern about Johnson seems minimal.

Urban’s potential return would bolster the team’s depth. One of the league’s oldest defensive linemen, the 33-year-old Urban has recorded 12 tackles across six games in 2024.

The Ravens and Steelers will release their first official injury reports Wednesday. The two sides will kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.