‘They’re About To Win The Super Bowl:’ Kay Adams Praises Omar Khan For Building Contender

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at 7-2 after their road win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and analyst Kay Adams is giving Steelers GM Omar Khan his flowers. On her Up & Adams Show, she said it’s “embarrassing” that she’s never said Khan’s name, and said she thinks Khan has built the Steelers into a team that can win the Super Bowl.

“I don’t know that I’ve said the name Omar Khan in the three years of this show. I would bet a million dollars that I have not said Omar Khan on this show, which is embarrassing on me. Because it’s incredible what he’s done, this is my third year on this thing, this is his third year in Pittsburgh and they’re about to win the Super Bowl,” Adams said. “I believe in this team.”

She gave him credit for going out and acquiring both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and improving a defense that’s “not easy to improve.”

“The creativeness, the willingness to say shut up to everyone who’s gonna roast me for Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, all of that. The team is not 7-2 without both of those quarterbacks. We can compare them all we want, it’s both. Khan overhauled the O-line, he improved the defense as well. It is not easy to improve a team that already has highly-paid stars and never has top draft picks because your coach is so darn good perenially.”

One of Khan’s biggest focuses since taking over as Pittsburgh’s general manager has been to build up the trenches. Adding James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo in free agency and Zach Frazier, Broderick Jones and Mason McCormick through the draft has given the Steelers a lot of talent and depth along their offensive line, and while Daniels is out for the season, McCormick has filled in admirably.

Defensive additions such as DeShon Elliott and Patrick Queen have also made an already talented defense a lot better.

He also hasn’t been afraid to get active on the trade market, trading for Fields and trading away Chase Claypool for a pick that turned into Joey Porter Jr. Most recently, he traded for Mike Williams and Preston Smith, both of whom made an impact against the Commanders in Week 10.

There’s no doubt Khan has helped make the Steelers better, and taking a risk on two players who had been written off in Fields and Wilson is a big reason why the Steelers are sitting at 7-2 right now. There’s a long way to go the rest of the season, but the Steelers are one of the best teams in the AFC and it’s not a surprise that they’re being talked about as potential Super Bowl contenders after beating the Commanders yesterday.

Six divisional games await, including a big one in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. But right now, the Steelers are playing as well as anybody in the league, and Khan’s roster-building deserves a lot of credit.