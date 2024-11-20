‘They Play The Right Way:’ Maxx Crosby ‘For Sure’ Believes Mike Tomlin Deserves Coach Of The Year Award

Before this season began, it felt like the Pittsburgh Steelers had more doubters than at any time in recent history. More people picked them to finish last than first in the AFC North. Through 11 weeks of play, they’ve silenced a lot of criticism. Much of the credit for that should be given to Mike Tomlin. Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby really likes what the Steelers are doing, believing Tomlin deserves to win the Coach of the Year award.

“If they keep it up, for sure,” Crosby said recently on his podcast, The Rush when asked if Tomlin should win the award. ” 8-2? I don’t think many people thought they were going to be 8-2. They just don’t beat themselves, and they cause turnovers. They play the right way.

“That grimy AFC North football. It’s crazy to me that [Tomlin] hasn’t won a Coach of the Year. You’d think he’d be up for the favorite if it’s not Dan Campbell.”

The Steelers play a brand of football that an edge rusher like Crosby would appreciate. He even got to experience it in person this year, losing to the Steelers in Week 6. Pittsburgh has only improved since then, and their offense has taken off with Russell Wilson under center.

It is kind of crazy that Tomlin has never been named Coach of the Year over the 17-year span that he’s been a head coach. He’s had seasons that should’ve put him in contention, but he’s never taken the award home. This year might be his best chance yet.

Some fans might have had faith in the Steelers, but most people thought they would take a gigantic step back compared to last year. Instead, they’ve been much better. That shouldn’t be too surprising.

The Steelers made key additions on offense and defense. They upgraded at offensive coordinator, which was arguably their greatest flaw over the past few years. People doubted if Russell Wilson had anything left in the tank, but Tomlin believed in him. So far, that’s proven to be the right decision.

Campbell is the head coach of the Detroit Lions, and he might be Tomlin’s stiffest competition. His team is 9-1 and on top of their division. They’ve absolutely demolished some of their opponents this year, too. This race might come down to the wire between Campbell and Tomlin.

It’s probable that Tomlin doesn’t care about an individual accomplishment like that. Whenever he speaks, he’s more focused on winning games and returning to the Super Bowl. Winning Coach of the Year would be nice, but it might feel hollow without a championship.