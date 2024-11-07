‘They Fell Very Short:’ Analyst Labels Steelers Loser Because Of Mike Williams Trade

Most people believe the Pittsburgh Steelers made a good deal by trading for Mike Williams. They needed help at receiver, and they only gave up a fifth-round pick to acquire a guy who’s been productive in this league. It isn’t the flashiest move in the world, but it still made the Steelers better. However, Yahoo Sports analyst Jori Epstein called the Steelers a loser of the trade deadline because of the Williams trade.

“I can’t be so excited,” Epstein said Wednesday on Yahoo Sports’ Inside Coverage. “I still think the Steelers are a very good team. They’re an excellent defense. A very good offense. I expect them to make the playoffs, and I would not be surprised if they win a playoff game.

“But I think that when you look at their long-term team-building strategy on what they wanted at receiver the last few months, they fell very short of what they were looking for.”

When you look at some of the other receivers the Steelers reportedly tried to trade for, Williams might seem a little lacking. First, they tried to go after Brandon Aiyuk, named a Second-team All-Pro in 2023. That failed, and their next target was Davante Adams, who has been a First-team All-Pro several times. Finally, they poked around Cooper Kupp, a former Offensive Player of the Year.

The Steelers struck out on all those players, including D.K. Metcalf, Courtland Sutton, and even Darius Slayton. In comparison, Williams might not seem as great. He has produced multiple 1,000-yard seasons, but injuries have taken a toll on him. It’s fair to say Williams probably isn’t in his prime anymore.

However, they also gave up far less for Williams than they would have for any of those other players. Williams didn’t cost much in terms of draft capital or cap space. After this year, he’s a free agent, so the Steelers aren’t committed to him. This move is strictly to improve their team for this season.

That still might not sound great, with Williams having less than 200 yards receiving on the year. Remember that the New York Jets have a more crowded receiver room than the Steelers. They’ve also been dealing with more dysfunction. Williams should fit better with the Steelers.

The Steelers did fall short in their search for a star receiver to pair alongside George Pickens, but Williams isn’t a bad consolation prize. He’s a big, jump-ball receiver that should pair perfectly with Russell Wilson’s skill set. This move might not be a home run, but it does make the Steelers better. If he plays his role well, it will be tough to say the Steelers lost this trade deadline.