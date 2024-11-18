‘They Don’t Fear Anybody:’ Drew Brees Believes Steelers Embrace Any Challenge

The Baltimore Ravens’ offense doesn’t look so unstoppable now, does it? The Pittsburgh Steelers had a tough task in front of them last week, but they were up for the challenge. The Ravens had been steamrolling teams for most of this season, with their offense leading the way. The Steelers were not intimidated though.

“Pittsburgh doesn’t fear Baltimore,” former NFL QB Drew Brees said Monday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “I think there’s a lot of teams that step on the field with Baltimore, and all of a sudden, you get Lamar [Jackson] making some play, Derrick Henry running downhill at you, and I’m sure they get intimidated. We know by now, the Mike Tomlin-led Steelers, they don’t fear anybody. They certainly don’t fear anybody in the division.”

Brees is likely correct. Tomlin and the Steelers go into every matchup truly believing they can win the game. Before Sunday, Jackson looked like the MVP favorite, and Henry was running harder than anyone in the league. Neither of them had good games against the Steelers.

Jackson passed for over 200 yards, threw a touchdown, and his lone interception wasn’t really his fault. However, he wasn’t the special version of himself that had beaten so many other teams. Similarly, Henry had a fine day, but he did fumble for the first time in a long time. That mistake ended up costing the Ravens.

At this point, the Steelers are 8-2, on top of the AFC North, and looking to contend for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. They have some stiff competition for that honor, but their destiny is in their own hands. They’re going to need to continue to be fearless.

If the Steelers don’t lose a game for the rest of the year, they’ll earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed. That won’t be easy at all as they have several tough games still remaining. The Kansas City Chiefs just lost their first game, but they are not to be taken lightly. The Steelers still have to play the Ravens in Baltimore, as well as the rest of their divisional matchups.

They’ve proven they shouldn’t be doubted though. Before this season started, no one thought the Steelers would be this good. They’ve defied all expectations. Perhaps they’ll continue to do so. The Ravens were a big test, and the Steelers passed. Not that they can get comfortable. There’s still more work to be done.