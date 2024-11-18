The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens, Pregame Roster Moves, Injuries, Tomlin Monday & More

Season 15, Episode 53 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday afternoon episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to improve to 8-2 on the 2024 season.

We go over the pregame roster moves and the team’s inactive list from Sunday early in this show. That includes us discussing RB Jaylen Warren playing through a back issue and RB Jonathan Ward being inactive. We also discuss the overall health of the Steelers coming out of their 18-16 win, and that includes the Monday morning status of DT Keeanu Benton.

With only the TV tape digested, Alex and I recap the Steelers’ 18-16 win against the Ravens. We spend a lot of time going over the flow of the game and the play of the Steelers’ defense and the big part it had in Sunday’s win. We obviously address the Steelers being thankful to have K Chris Boswell on Sunday as his six field goals were the only scoring Pittsburgh managed. We discuss the defensive game plan that limited Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry on Sunday and go over several individual performances on defense.

After fully discussing the play of the Steelers’ defense against the Ravens, Alex and I focus on the good, bad, and the ugly of the team’s offense. We talk a lot about the Steelers’ offensive attack, the play of QB Russell Wilson, the unit’s lack of success on third downs and inside the red zone, and much more. We talk a little about offensive line play from Sunday’s game and several individual performances on that side of the football.

Alex and I make sure to talk some about special teams play on Sunday, and we pass along several key stats coming out of the win against Baltimore.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held a Monday press conference, so we go over the big talking points to come out of that session as the team prepares to play the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

This 107-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

