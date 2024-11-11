The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Commanders, Pregame Roster Moves, Inactives, Injuries, Listener Emails & More

Season 15, Episode 50 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Washington Commanders on Sunday to improve to 7-2 on the 2024 season.

We go over the pregame roster moves and the team’s inactive list from Sunday early in this show. That includes us discussing S Terrell Edmunds and RB Jonathan Ward being waived. We also discuss the overall health of the Steelers coming out of their Sunday win and that includes us discussing the ankle injury that OLB Alex Highsmith sustained late in the contest.

With only the TV tape digested, Alex and I proceed to recap the Steelers’ 28-27 win against the Commanders. We go over the positive contributions made by the team’s two new players, WR Mike Williams and OLB Preston Smith. We go over the late TD pass from QB Russell Wilson to Williams. We give our early thoughts on the Steelers’ running game on Sunday, play of the offensive line, overall play of Wilson and more. The TD passes to WR George Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth are also covered.

The Steelers got the Washington defense to jump offsides late in the game to seal the win. Would HC Mike Tomlin have gone for it had that not worked? We discuss. We also talk about the fake punt the Steelers ran early in the game and why they ran it. Alex and I were both fine with that fake punt call and we explain why we both feel that way.

The Steelers’ defense had a few things for Washington QB Jayden Daniels that stood out on Sunday, so we recap those primary things. We talk about a few big plays the defense gave up and the huge stop late in the game on fourth down. We go over a few key plays, both good and bad, from the Steelers’ defense on Sunday.

We make sure to cover a few special teams notes from Sunday and then Alex and I try to unearth a few hidden key plays from the win against Washington.

Should the Steelers now be considered serious contenders for the Super Bowl this year? We look at the AFC playoff picture and address that question with the team now 7-2.

This 93-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

