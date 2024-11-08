The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Commanders, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Week 10 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 49 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare for their Week 10 Sunday afternoon road game against the Washington Commanders.

We go over the Steelers’ Thursday injury report and how important Friday will be for a few players, including OLB Nick Herbig and TE MyCole Pruitt. We go over possible elevations from the team’s practice squad on Saturday and other weekend transactions that may be forthcoming.

On Thursday, we once again heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin. As usual, Alex and I recap the few main talking points to come out of those media sessions. We continue to go over the additions of WR Mike Williams and OLB Preston Smith based on things the coordinators said.

Alex and I welcome Ben Standig of The Athletic to the show, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers’ road game against the Commanders. Standig has covered the Commanders for some time and that means he has a great pulse on the team. We go over the Commanders’ addition of CB Marshon Lattimore and the play of rookie QB Jayden Daniels so far this season.

We also discuss with Ben what new OC Kliff Kingsbury brings to Washington. We go over the Commanders’ injury situation heading into Friday afternoon and what the home team’s plan of attack on both sides of the football should be. At the end of our talk with Ben, he gives us his score prediction for the Steelers-Commanders game.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Ben on X/Twitter at @BenStandig and make sure to read his work online here: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/author/ben-standig/

After finishing with Ben, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Commanders game. We break down what we are looking for out of both teams on both sides of the football.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 10 NFL games. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Commanders to end that segment.

This 114-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted and we also answer a few email questions we received from listeners since Tuesday.

