The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bengals Magnitude, Tomlin Tuesday, Injury Outlook, Pickens & More

Season 15, Episode 57 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the overall magnitude of it for both teams. We talk how this particular upcoming game means more to the Bengals than it does to the Steelers and why.

The Steelers signed OLB Julius Welschof back to their practice squad on Tuesday, so we discuss his return to the team. We also look at the health of the Steelers ahead of their first injury report for Week 13 being released Wednesday afternoon. Will OLB Alex Highsmith return on Sunday from his ankle injury? We discuss that question briefly.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, so we make sure to recap all of the main talking points that it produced. As part of that, we discuss what happened to Steelers WR George Pickens during the final Hail Mary play last Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns. We discuss his effort on that play, what Tomlin said about the play and what a few Browns players have said about Pickens since that game.

Might Steelers OC Arthur Smith be in serious consideration to become the new head coach at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina? We discuss the possibility of that happening following a few Tuesday reports/speculation pieces that have Smith as a potential candidate for that job.

Later in this show, we go over how the Steelers have used TE Pat Freiermuth in the passing game so far this season. We also discuss leaguewide ANY/A stats entering Week 13 later in this show as well.

With three Thanksgiving games on the docket for Thursday, Alex and I give our picks against the spreads for those contests.

This 84-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

