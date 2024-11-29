The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bengals, Coordinator Comments, Injury Report, Week 13 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 58 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare to play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road Sunday. We talk about the team’s injury report from Wednesday and Thursday and if there’s a chance that CB Cory Trice Jr. and DT Montravius Adams might not be activated from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.

Will OLB Alex Highsmith make it back on Sunday to play against the Bengals? We’ll attempt to answer that question with the important Friday injury report yet to be released.

The Steelers’ offensive and defensive coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin, both held their weekly press conferences on Thursday, so we go over a few main talking points to come out of those two sessions. We discuss Smith’s response to the rumors and reports linking him to the head-coaching job at North Carolina. A few other responses from Smith and Austin are also covered.

With the Steelers poised to play the Bengals on Sunday, Alex and I are once again joined by Jay Morrison, who covers Cincinnati for Sports Illustrated. We get Morrison’s thoughts on the 2024 Bengals so far this season, the play of QB Joe Burrow and more. He helps us preview the Bengals on both sides of the football and updates the health status of Cincinnati heading into Friday. At the end of our 30-minutes talk with Morrison, he gives us his score prediction for the Sunday game between the Steelers and the Bengals.

If not already doing so, please follow Jay on X/Twitter at @byjaymorrison and please make sure to read his work online at https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals/author/jay-morrison.

After finishing up with Jay, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Sunday game between the Steelers and the Bengals. We discuss what each of us believes to be the best aspect of the Bengals’ offense. We also discuss several other things related to our tape study of not only the Bengals’ offense but their defense as well. We go over several key things we scouted by watching the Bengals’ last three games.

Alex and I start winding down this show by giving our remaining Week 13 picks against the spread for the rest of the NFL slate. We also give our final score predictions for the Steelers’ game against the Bengals. We discuss what a win and loss might look like for the Steelers.

This 101-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted.

