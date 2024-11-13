The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers-Commanders All-22, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Injury Report, Transactions & More

Season 15, Episode 51 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they start preparing to play the Baltimore Ravens following the team’s Sunday road win against the Washington Commanders.

The Steelers made a few transactions since our Monday show, so we make sure to get that bit of housekeeping covered early in this show. We also go over the health of the Steelers heading into Week 11 and that includes HC Mike Tomlin saying on Tuesday that OLB Alex Highsmith will miss the Ravens game with an ankle injury. We discuss the possible return of OLB Nick Herbig this week from his hamstring injury and how he and new OLB Preston Smith might be utilized against the Ravens.

Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference provided a few talking points for us to cover so we make sure to roll through those. We focus a little bit on what Tomlin said about Ravens WR Diontae Johnson in addition to comments he made about CB Joey Porter Jr. coming out of Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Will the Steelers change their approach to how they defend against Ravens QB Lamar Jackson now that Baltimore has RB Derrick Henry? We briefly attempt to answer that question during this Wednesday show.

With the All-22 tape from Pittsburgh’s Sunday win against Washington now fully digested, Alex and I go over a few additional things that showed for the Steelers on both offense and defense. We give out thoughts on the play of several individual players from Sunday and how the defense schemed up to contain Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. We go over a few throws we think Steelers QB Russell Wilson could have made and give our thoughts on the totality of Pittsburgh’s running game on Sunday.

This 78-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers-Commanders All-22, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Injury Report, Transactions & More

