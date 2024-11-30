The Steelers Best (And Worst) PFF Grades This Season

Today I wanted to provide full season PFF grades and total snaps per Pro Football Focus (PFF), with visuals and tables sorted differently than my weekly articles, along with some takeaways.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
One player, G James Daniels (92.9 grade, 209 snaps), unfortunately lost to season-ending ankle injury in Week 4. Highlighting his excellent grade is a 92.5 RBLK grade that’s second among guards, appearing in four games this season. 66.5 PBLK (32nd) of guards with 200 snaps, including five pressures, three hurries, and one sack.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
One also, WR George Pickens (81.1, 587). Moved up a tier since Week 6.
Seven drops (T-most), but two in the last five games, so trending better. Stats and ranks (92 qualifiers): 82 targets (11th), 52 catches (T-13th), 63.4 catch rate (T-58th), 776 yards (3rd), 14.9 YPR (22nd), 81.5 REC (15th), 3.3 YAC (T-66th), 14.1 ADOT (T-18th), 11.9 drop rate (80th), 39.1 contested catch rate (71st), nine missed tackles forced (T-9th), 32 first downs (T-12th), 97.4 RAT (45th), a costly red zone fumble, two penalties, and two TDs (T-53rd).
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Nine players.
RB Najee Harris (78.0, 409) remains here. In 2024 (48 RBs): 191 rush attempts (T-3rd), 749 yards (12th), 3.9 YPA (T-36th), and 3 TDs (T-27th). 79.0 RUSH (16th), 566 yards after contact (6th), long of 36 (T-25th), and 21 ten-plus runs (T-8th). 50 missed tackles forced ranks first among qualifiers, encouragingly. 73.1 PBLK (8th) to boot. 19th in receiving yards and 17th in yards per route run have down trended upon RB Jaylen Warren’s return to health.
Rookie C Zach Frazier (77.4, 603) has been a great addition. Down a tier since Week Six. RBLK is his better grade (77.4), fourth of centers with at least 200 blocking snaps (38 qualifiers. 58.4 PBLK (27th), with eight pressures allowed (T-10th), five hurries (T-7th), two QB hits (T-14th), and one sack (T-15th). This included four pressures, three hurries, and his lone sack allowed in last week’s loss to Cleveland, so hopefully an outlier performance.
QB Russell Wilson (75.5, 347) is 4-1 as the starter, sparking the pass game.
37th in dropbacks (172). 149 attempts, 94 completions, 63.1 rate (T-29th/37), 1,212 yards, 8.1 YPA (T-7th), 7 TDs, 2 INTs (4th), 74.7 PASS (17th), 6.4 big time throw rate (4th), 1.7 turnover-worthy (T-4th), 9.9 ADOT (3rd), 74.6 adjusted completion rate (T-23rd), 6.0 drop rate (T-24th), 25.0 pressure to sack rate (T-3rd most), 16 sacks (T-12th), 2.94 time to throw (12th-longest). Last games 17 pressures were most in 2024, impacting his first loss.
TE Darnell Washington (74.8, 417) has erupted compared to prior receiving usage.
21 targets, 14 from Wilson, after just ten in 2023. In 2024 (53 TEs): 17 catches, 81.0 catch rate (15th), 182 yards, 10.7 YPR (24th), one TD, 80.0 REC (6th), 6.6 YAC (T-7th), 5.2 ADOT (42nd), 29 long (T-31st), no drops, 50.0 contested catch rate (T-29th), 5 missed tackles forced (T-15th), 8 first downs (T-41st), 98.8 RAT (34th), but 3 penalties (T-7th most). 64.5 RBLK (11th), 4th-most snaps (min. 100 snaps), where his primary value lies, thankfully.
QB Kyle Allen (73.2, 2) came in briefly with Week 5 starter Justin Fields exiting for two snaps, and Russell Wilson still the emergency third QB. Allen had just one pass, but a nice spark in the game on a 19 yarder over the middle.
S Miles Killebrew (73.1, 1) was the passer on the Week Ten fake punt fail. His grade indicates a good throw, and an unfortunate dropped incompletion we’ll discuss more in a bit.
RB Jonathan Ward (72.9, 10) appeared in three games, another low usage player. Five carries and 22 yards for an efficient 4.4 YPA. Showed some tough running including one forced missed tackle.
T Dan Moore Jr. (71.0, 746) has notably improved in his fourth season, with career-best grades across the board.
Namely 72.5 PBLK (thankfully), T-19th/32 tackles with 600 snaps, compared to an absolute worst 42.1 in 2023. In 2024: 23 pressures (T-18th), 15 hurries (T-17th), two QB hits (T-9th), and six sacks (T-28th). Recently blemished by star Myles Garrett (5 pressures, 3 hurries, 2 sacks), and 4/6 sacks the last two games. 63.0 RBLK (23rd/32) which has been better than that grade at times, but not in AFC North play lately. Buck that trend.
Final player in this tier, QB Justin Fields (70.9, 406). Here’s what I wrote following Week Six:
Up and down, and roughest passing game Week 6. Out of 34 QBs: 160 attempts (T-18th), 106 completions (T-19th), 66.3 rate (16th), 1,106 yards (22nd), 6.9 YPA (22nd), five TDs (T-25th), one INT (T-2nd), 67.2 PASS (16th), 74.8 RUN (9th), 3.5 big time throw rate (15th), 2.8 turnover worthy play rate (T-13th), 7.7 ADOT (T-19th), 78.8 adjusted completion rate (6th), 7.8 drop rate (8th-most), 77 pressures (T-8th most), 15 sacks (T-20th), 3.08 TTT (T-31st).
19 scrambles (T-3rd), 51 first downs (24th), 93.9 RAT (15th), four penalties (T-29th), six fumbles (T-33rd), 55 rushes (4th), 231 yards (4th), 4.2 YPA, and five rush TDs (first). That’s the question, is the threat of Fields’ rushing prowess worth the risk of inconsistent passing?
The answer was obviously no, except for in packages. Increased in Week 12, including a costly late game incompletion with the game on the line. Leave the deep balls to Russ, and utilize short area passes he excelled with, which was my Week 12 Passing Charts takeaway.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three here. TE Connor Heyward (49.8, 152) has a whopping six penalties in 2024, T-most among TEs. This included two last week, in the sloppy team loss. Not much receiving usage (6 targets, 4 catches), 29 yards, and a 16-yard TD back in Week Five. An 83.8 PBLK (13 snaps), and 55.2 RBLK (102 snaps), with some good moments but inconsistent.
TE MyCole Pruitt (48.2, 6) has similar results, aside from penalties (none). In six games, four targets, two catches, for 19 yards. 83.1 PBLK (18 snaps), 49.9 RBLK (118 snaps), with the latter being stronger overall in my opinion.
The worst grade is CB James Pierre (41.5, 1). That was for his drop on the failed fake punt I alluded to earlier, a costly mistake giving good field position on the turnover on downs. Thankfully Pittsburgh eked out that 28-27 win on Washington.
STEELERS OFFENSIVE GRADES AND SNAPS THROUGH WEEK 12:
NOTE: I only included the fake punt snap for Killebrew and Pierre.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Two players. EDGE T.J. Watt (92.7, 619) is so good, plain and simple.
92.7 DEF (2nd), 619 snaps (2nd), 93.9 RDEF (1st). 89.1 PRUSH (7th) despite all the attention (and no-call holds). Quietened the last three games to that point. 81.2 COV (5th, 35 EDGEs), versatile. 32 total tackles (T-10th), 28 stops (T-5th), four FF (1st), 29 pressures (T-28th), eight sacks (T-7th), 12 hits (T-2nd), and nine hurries (34th/35, min. 450 snaps). Largely fantastic, but pressures and hurries hopefully uptick the rest of the year.
DL Cam Heyward (90.5, 487), where’s the fountain of youth? Dominating. 90.5 DEF (1st), 78.9 RDEF (2nd), 90.0 PRUSH (2nd), 68.1 TACK (5th, 27 DL, 450 snaps) sheesh. 33 solo tackles (T-2nd), 29 stops (2nd), two missed (T-6th), no penalties, 38 pressures (T-4th), seven sacks (T-2nd), eight hits (T-5th), and 23 hurries (T-10th). Continuing to prove his doubters wrong, top ten as one of the steadiest Steeler players. Standard setting captain.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Four here.
EDGE Nick Herbig (89.5, 237) returned from a four-game absence, and was certainly missed. Of 101 EDGEs with 200 snaps: 89.5 DEF (6th), 92.0 PRUSH (3rd), but 47.5 COV (93rd). 11 total tackles, all stops impressively. Five misses though (31.3 missed tack rate, 95th), three FF (T-2nd), 17 pressures, four sacks, ten hurries, and two QB hits. Some great marks, and great to have him back heading into the crucial final third of the 2024 season.
CB Cory Trice Jr. (86.2, 29) is still on IR, for the second-straight season to begin his career. The difference this time, is he appears to be nearing a return. Played in three games, with a more substantial role in Week 2 (21 snaps). Stepped up with a red zone interception and as a tackler, for an excellent 90.1 grade. Hope for quality and quantity in the stretch run.
LB Elandon Roberts (83.9, 272). Impactful RDEF (91.8), first among 75 LBs (min. 250 snaps). 83.9 DEF (3rd). 65.1 PRUSH (31st), 45.7 TACK (67th), 55.7 COV (43rd) which is not his calling card. 29 tackles, 18 stops, seven missed tackles, 19.4 missed tackle rate (72nd, fourth-worst). 10 catches on 13 targets for 136 yards, no penalties, six pressures (42nd), a sack (T-29th), and two QB hits (T-15th). Great role-player, clean up the tackling though.
EDGE Alex Highsmith (83.5, 280) has played just six games, dealing with two injuries, and missed the last two weeks. 83.5 DEF (13th), 84.6 PRUSH (10th), 75.4 RDEF (18th), 73.1 TACK (10th), 70.0 COV (26th), emphasizing the versatility Pittsburgh’s starting EDGEs provide. Just one missed tackle, 6.3 missed tackle rate (T-9th). Four penalties though, tied for sixth-most despite missing time. Hopefully returns Week 13.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players.
S DeShon Elliott (75.8, 578) has fit like a glove in the Steel City. Of 53 safeties (500 snaps): 75.8 DEF (10th), 86.1 RDEF (5th), 83.3 TACK (5th), 63.4 PRSH (15th), 68.5 COV (13th). 52 solo tackles (17th), 21 assists (T-3rd),19 stops (T-14th), two misses (T-2nd), two FF (T-2nd), and bat (T-5th), great marks. Two penalties, 30/43 receiving for 282 yards (38th), two TDs allowed (T-25th), none since week 7, an INT (T-19th), and pressure (QB hit). Great addition.
Rookie LB Payton Wilson (72.9, 301) has come on strong the last three games. Of 65 LBs (min. 300 snaps): 72.9 DEF (T-8th), 77.2 TACK (9th), 75.7 PRUSH (11th), 74.5 COV (4th), but 59.8 RDEF (52nd) with Roberts filling that void. Wow otherwise. Four missed tackles, 8.3 missed tackle rate (14th), none the last three games. 19/24 receiving for 127 yards, no TDs, and spectacularly huge INT Week 11. Great recent momentum, keep rolling young man.
Terrell Edmunds (71.7, 63) played five games in Pittsburgh, cut after last appearing in Week Eight. 81.2 TACK, 72.3 RDEF, 68.6 COV, 54.5 PRUSH. Small sample, with no pressures on two pass rush snaps. Four tackles, two stops. 2/4 receiving for 32 yards, and a pass break-up.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Six here. EDGE Eku Leota (49.9, 13) got an opportunity Week Six with all the positional injuries. 58.5 RDEF, 51.4 PRUSH, and 60.0 COV (one snap). Struggle bus and returning players made that short lived.
DL Larry Ogunjobi (49.8, 393). Has had moments, but an up and down 2024. PFF has graded him harsh (56 DL, 350 snaps): 59.0 PRUSH, 49.2 TACK, 44.2 RDEF. The latter is eighth-worst, and painful at times when Pittsburgh’s run defense has struggled. 16 solo tackles, 15 assists, 14 stops, four misses (two in run defense), and one penalty. 13 pressures, seven hurries, four hits, and two sacks. Been durable, playing in all 11 games.
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (45.6, 117) has also played every contest, as a rotational piece, but lands in this tier again. 47.6 RDEF, 74.1 TACK, 63.1 PRUSH. Just three pressures, all hurries. Eight total tackles, six stops, and a bat are positives, but most of that production coming earlier in the 2024 season. Clearly a weaker link of the strong position room.
EDGE Jeremiah Moon (43.4, 99) has had less opportunity with returning players. 52.6 RDEF, 69.2 TACK, 47.0 PRUSH, 46.0 COV. Just two pressures: both hurries. One solo tackle, no stops, 1/2 receiving for nine yards. Some good moments, but overall not good Bob.
CB Cameron Sutton (36.9, 44) has played in three games after serving his eight-game suspension. His versatility is welcomed, but hasn’t exactly hit the ground running. 67.9 PRUSH (two snaps), 57.8 RDEF, but 32.9 COV, and 31.5 TACK. One pressure (a hurry), one tackle (stop), but also a missed one, and 1/1 receiving for eight yards. Hopefully an impactful chess piece with more rust shaken off.
The lowest grade on defense and overall is still DL Dean Lowry (35.9, 85), but slightly improved the last six weeks. 28.7 RDEF is his lowest individual grade, which I’ve been higher on, second-worst among all DL. 69.2 TACK, and 63.1 PRUSH his biggest uptick. Four pressures, three hurries, a sack, and bat all coming in this improved stretch.
STEELERS DEFENSIVE GRADES AND SNAPS THROUGH WEEK 12:
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Three players. Lowry (91.8, 17) tops special teamers for his field goal block in Week Seven, contributing to the Steelers splash zone special teams unit. Has played two units, of course field goal block, and also field goal kick team.
K Chris Boswell (91.2, 117) has been great overall, setting records in the process. 31/33 on FGs in 2024 (93.3-percent), the highest rate of for kickers with at least 20 attempts. The only misses were tough asks, both long 60-plus yarders, including one last week in poor conditions. He has nine makes from 50-plus (third-most), and perfect from 49 or less. Money.
Moon (90.2, 109) still lands in this tier, namely for a big punt block in Week Six. Core teamer, playing five of six units, and four solo special teams tackles ties for second-most on the team.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two here. Pierre (80.6, 148) has been a solid contributor overall, particularly as a gunner. Core player as well, with four tackles as well, along with two assists. Six combined tackles is second on the team.
Calvin Austin III (83.5, 49) makes the list for his punt return contributions, all but one of his special teams snaps (one on kick return). The highlight was of course his Week Eight 73-yard punt return TD. Of 28 punt returners with at least ten attempts: 21 returns (6th), 239 yards (5th), 73 LONG (3rd), 11.4 YPA (T-9th), one TD (one of five players). Great progression. MORE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Eight players. P Corliss Waitman (79.3, 87). Had a rough 15-yard shank last game, after being solid overall after losing Cameron Johnston. Out of 32 punters: 39 attempts (T-15th), 46.4 YPA (T-23rd), 42.4 NET (T-11th), 71 LONG (9th), 18 inside the 20 (T-16th), 5 touchbacks (third-most, one since Week Seven), four downed (T-14th), 11 fair catches (T-14th), and 4.48 hangtime (T-9th). Largely improved across the board, thankfully.
Loudermilk (77.3, 101) also had a big block on FG team Week Five, and has played the most special teams snaps of d-lineman. Three teams: kick coverage, and both FG units. Has no tackles, and one missed.
Edmunds (75.8, 82) was a four teamer, and had three total special teams tackles.
Rookie Payton Wilson (74.5, 194) (70.8, 104) has done some good things as a core teamer, most that don’t show in the stat sheet. Did have one missed tackle, but four combined tackles and overall nice play that’s improved along with his defense.
Scotty Miller (73.7, 9) has only played once snap the last six weeks, and far less compared to the rest of the list on the year. Four teams, and had one tackle back in the season opener.
Ben Skowronek (72.8, 75) has played five games, the first two of 2024, and returned from IR in Week Ten. Four teamer, including a good Week 12 game. That included an assisted tackle, and has two combined this season. Plus gunner tandem with Pierre.
DeMarvin Leal (72.2, 26) was also lost to IR, last appearing in Week Five. Played mainly kickoff coverage, along with field goal block team, and had two solo tackles.
LS Christian Kuntz (71.3, 97) is new to the list. One assisted tackle, and a miss each came in the first six weeks. Snapping has been solid overall, and nice for PFF to give the position some love.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Five here. Sutton (49.4, 11) also lands here, as he did on defense. Small sample, only playing on punt returns, lacking a blocking impact so far.
Surprisingly, former all-pro Miles Killebrew (49.3, 195) is trending up after being the lowest graded special teamer through the first six games. Two penalties in that stretch, which PFF dings heavily, are the primary reason.
One was a painful storyline, a hold on punt team, beat on the play that Johnston suffered the season-ending injury. Some good play since, including four combined tackles.
Joey Porter Jr. (49.0, 55) is still in the tier. Has played on punt return and field goal block units. Not landing blocks on multiple occasions, along with a penalty are some low lights I’ve noted.
Minkah Fitzpatrick (46.1, 42) is new to the list, with two penalties (Weeks Five and Seven). Mainly FG block play, with offsides on aggressive block attempts, debatable call(s).
Damontae Kazee (41.9, 59) is the lowest graded special teamer, also penalized twice, including a frustrating one out of bounds last game. Has played two units, kick coverage and punt return, with no tackles.