The Cold Might Bother Me Anyway? Joe Burrow Might Be Challenged By More Than Steelers Defense

For the first time in more than two years, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will face the Pittsburgh Steelers. And for the first time since his 2023 season-ending wrist surgery, he’ll be playing in cold weather.

With temperatures expected to hover around freezing Sunday in Cincinnati, Burrow admits he’s not quite sure how his body will respond.

“That’s a question that remains to be answered,” Burrow told reporters via SI’s James Rapien about how he’ll handle the temperature. “I haven’t experienced a cold-weather game with that yet. In the past when I’ve had injuries, cold weather does affect it, so we’ll find out. Maybe I’ll have a heater on the sideline or something. I haven’t really thought about that yet, but we’ll see.”

Burrow underwent season-ending surgery on his wrist midway through last season. Though he was cleared to begin the year and hasn’t missed action in 2024, he’s routinely been seen flexing and loosening his wrist midgame. In theory, the cold weather could exacerbate that and potentially lock up his hand, making it harder to drive and spin the ball.

So far, Burrow hasn’t been slowed down by much of anything. He’s thrown 27 touchdowns to four interceptions and is leading one of the NFL’s most potent offenses this season. The reason for the Bengals’ 4-7 record largely rests at the feet of their defense, a unit that’s allowed 34-plus points five times this season and in each of the last two weeks. Pittsburgh may have to change its game plan to contend with him and his two studs at receiver, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Steelers are coming off the NFL’s peak-weather game of the season. A cold game in Cleveland that turned into a snowstorm with about two inches falling in the second half. A cold but crisp outlook won’t hinder them. The Bengals spent Week 11 in Los Angeles and while they were in Baltimore the week prior, temps were pushing 70. They had a bye in Week 12.

Burrow’s had his troubles with the Steelers in the past, throwing eight interceptions in five starts against them. That includes a four-interception performance in the 2022 season opener. T.J. Watt has been a constant thorn in his side, swatting and intercepting passes at the line of scrimmage.

While the Steelers’ defense will pose a challenge, Burrow will also be battling Mother Nature. And if his passes don’t have the zip they normally do, a frozen wrist might be the reason why.