‘That Dude Is All Balls:’ Mark Schlereth Impressed With Mike Tomlin And ‘Sneaky Good’ Steelers

Entering this season, there were a lot of questions surrounding Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although Tomlin had just been rewarded with a contract extension, analysts believed this would finally be the year Tomlin’s Steelers would have a losing season. Halfway through the year, that appears unlikely. Tomlin even changed quarterbacks at 4-2, and the Steelers are still winning. Former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth is incredibly impressed with the job Tomlin has done.

“They’re sneaky good, leading that division at 6-2,” Schlereth said recently on his Stinkin’ Truth podcast. “You mentioned Mike Tomlin, you talk about that dude is all balls. He is all balls because you’re sitting at 4-2, and Justin Fields is playing the best football he’s ever played at 4-2. And [Tomlin] goes, ‘No, you know what? I’m going with [Russell Wilson].'”

Tomlin’s decision to bench Fields for Wilson certainly took a lot of gumption. Wilson suffered a calf injury before the season started, and Fields stepped up in a big way. He looked as good as he ever has in the NFL, leading the Steelers to a positive record. However, Tomlin still felt like the offense needed more.

And once Wilson was completely healthy, he named him the starter again. That raised quite a few eyebrows. People were calling Tomlin a fool, believing he was making a huge mistake turning to Wilson. Those feelings weren’t unjustified either.

Wilson hadn’t played in a regular-season game in almost a year. He’s an older quarterback who looked like he had lost a step. Add the nagging calf injury, and it felt like the Steelers were going to implode in primetime against the New York Jets.

For around a quarter of play, that looked like the case. However, once Wilson shook the rust off, he started dealing. He’s led the Steelers to 63 points in two games, a fantastic number. Tomlin’s gamble paid off.

That’s still a small sample size, but it doesn’t feel like a fluke. Wilson’s deep ball still looks strong, and while he might not be as mobile as he once was, he can still make plays. Fields wasn’t bad, but Wilson has elevated the Steelers’ offense. Tomlin deserves the credit Schlereth is giving him.

Things might not be so positive every week, but at least the Steelers know they have two quarterbacks with whom they can win. Whether it’s Wilson or Fields, they’re in good hands. Tomlin has proven once again why he’s one of the best coaches in the NFL.