T.J. Watt: Steelers’ D-Linemen Aim To Work In Concert, Not As ‘Independent Contractors’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a storied history of phenomenal pass rushers. Their franchise has seen multiple different dominant defenses rise and then give way to others. Usually, those groups are led by the guys up front, and that’s no different this year. With T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, and others, the Steelers have a plethora of disruptors up front. However, Watt stated that they don’t let their egos get the better of them.

“There’s always gonna be things to clean up even when we’re successful, but I think it’s just continuing to not have four or five independent contractors, we like to say, in the d-line room.” Watt said Friday via Steelers Live on Twitter. “Continue to work as a unit.

“That comes back to not caring who makes the play just as long as we make the play as a unit. And I think we’ll do a better job this week, but it’s not an easy task.”

T.J. Watt speaks to the media on Friday, Nov. 29 ahead of the Steelers Week 13 game against the Bengals. @PondLehocky pic.twitter.com/cwL0qV25Kz — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) November 29, 2024

That attitude comes across on and off the field. No matter who gets the sack, the entire defense celebrates. They aren’t focused on individual achievements. That unit just wants to make plays and win football games.

This mindset is also why the Steelers’ defense is so successful. It is a talented bunch, but talent doesn’t always equal production. Chemistry and communication matter, and the Steelers’ defense has that in droves. From the back end to the front seven, the Steelers play like a team on defense.

They’ll need to be at their best this week too. They’re facing the Cincinnati Bengals, and pressuring Joe Burrow will be key to winning the game. Disciplined rush lanes will be just as important. Burrow isn’t Lamar Jackson, but he’s got good movement skills. If he’s allowed to navigate the pocket, the Steelers could be in for a long day.

Unselfishness has been a defining characteristic of other legendary Steelers defenses. In the 1970s, Joe Greene was the star, but the entire Steel Curtain put fear in opponent’s hearts. In the 2000s, Troy Polamalu and others made countless plays, but they never sought out individual praise. Maybe this year’s defense can follow suit and lead the Steelers to a championship.