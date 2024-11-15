T.J. Watt Discusses Steelers’ Approach To Slowing Down Lamar Jackson

Growing up, I had this handheld football game in the shape of a football you would “throw” to complete the pass. An impossibly difficult game for eight-year-old Alex to figure out and every time the opponent would complete a big pass against me, which they always did, the animated player on screen would talk serious smack.

“You can’t stop him. You can only hope to contain him.”

I never stopped him. Or contained him. For the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, stopping Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is too lofty of a goal. Containing him should be enough to win. Speaking to reporters Friday, T.J. Watt discussed how to carry out that mission.

“Making sure with schematics guys playing fast,” Watt said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “Simple. Defensive things like that, doing our job. Trusting everyone to do their job. Tackling is huge. Being able to tackle the football, second guy in punching the ball. Things like that.”

TJ Watt on how to approach defending Ravens QB Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/8U5ODpHJ9S — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 15, 2024

Watt, by the way, introduced the “bully ball shaved head” look he usually sports around this time of year. As good a time as any given the weight of this weekend’s matchup. First place on the line for the Steelers and Ravens.

His answer isn’t a revelation. Play fundamental football. But there’s no secret to magic wand to slow down Jackson and Baltimore’s No. 1 scoring offense. One that has posted 30-plus points in six of the Ravens’ last seven games and eclipsed 40 on three occasions this year. Pittsburgh’s defense serves as the counterweight, not giving up more than 27 in a game this year. The Steelers haven’t allowed 40 since 2021.

While Jackson is still a supreme threat as a runner, he’s having his best season through the air. His completion rate is a career-best at almost 70 percent, and his adjusted net yards per passing attempt is historic. If he stays on current pace, it’ll be the best in NFL history, edging out 2004 Peyton Manning.

For Pittsburgh, it starts by defending the running game and not allowing Baltimore to get into a groove. But it doesn’t stop there. They’ll have to defend the pass. Will they pressure and play man coverage like last week against Washington and Jayden Daniels? Or will they drop seven and play zone to keep eyes on the quarterback?

Obviously, it’s not one-size-fits-all and mixing up the team’s approach will be important. But the overall game plan from DC Teryl Austin and Mike Tomlin will be key. The players must execute it at a high level. If either of those things don’t occur, the Steelers are likely to enter Week 12 in second place of the AFC North.