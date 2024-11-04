Study: Under Arthur Smith, Pittsburgh’s Digging Out Of 2nd And Long

The Arthur Smith offense is just starting to rev up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have scored 95 points over the last three weeks. That is six weeks’ worth of scoring in previous seasons. The team is moving the ball more efficiently leading to fewer three-and-out drives.

However, not all drives are smooth sailing. First downs are not always successful leading to a dreaded second-and-long scenario. In this situation, a successful second-down play can be the difference between progressing down the field or a punt in their near future. So, play selection is important.

The bye week is a suitable time to take a look at the Smith offense and how the Steelers are managing this scenario. For this article, I took a look at all the second-down plays that needed eight or more yards.

Run Plays

I’ll put this out there right now. I am annoyed by any second-and-long run play. This is something the Steelers have done for a long time. I didn’t like it then, and I don’t like it now. Maybe looking at the numbers will prove my bias wrong.

Overall, the Steelers have run the ball 35 times out of 95 plays (36.8 percent). A second down run is considered successful if it gains at least 60 percent of the yards needed. For example, if the team needs 15 yards it would take a nine-yard run to be deemed successful.

This season they have been successful on 12 of 35 runs (34.3 percent). The team’s success rate on all runs on any down in 2024 is 45.5 percent. For comparison, in 2023 the second-and-long success rate was just 19 percent, so the Steelers have shown a nice improvement.

Overall, the numbers show that when a run play works, it really works. And when it doesn’t it really doesn’t.

Play Successful Run Count Total Yards Yards per Play Run No 23 48 2.09 Yes 12 125 10.42 Grand Total 35 173 4.94

From 8-10 yards needed: Successful on seven of 27 runs (25.9 percent)

From 11-15 yards needed: Successful on five of six runs (83.3 percent)

From 16 or more yards needed: zero for two (0.0 percent)

RB Najee Harris leads the way as you might expect, being successful on eight of 21 carries (38.1 percent). QB Justin Fields was successful on half of his six designed runs. RB Jaylen Warren was successful on one of four attempts.

Pass Plays

In 60 opportunities the team has dropped back to pass 63.2 percent of the time. Like the running plays, a successful pass play also needs to gain at least 60 percent of the yards needed.

This season the offense is successful on exactly half of its chances. A total of 28 through the air and twice on scrambles. That is commensurate with their overall success rate passing on all downs at 50.5 percent. Compared to the 2023 success rate of 33.3 percent (32 of 96), the offense again has shown a marked improvement.

Not surprisingly, like the run plays, fails are big fails and wins are big wins.

Play Type Successful? Count Total Yards Yards per Play Completions No 15 42 2.8 Yes 28 459 16.4 Scrambles No 4 13 3.3 Yes 2 24 12.0 Grand Total 43 501 11.7

The most surprising number might be the completion percentage of the pass plays. The team is 43 for 50 or 86 percent!

There is a risk of more negative yards on pass attempts as well. The quarterbacks were sacked four times losing 40 yards on these plays.

From 8-10 yards needed: Successful on 20 of 32 designed pass plays (62.5 percent)

From 11-15 yards needed: Successful on eight of 17 drop backs (47.1 percent)

From 16+ yards needed: Successful on two of seven (28.6 percent)

Who are the guys most active on second down?

George Pickens – caught nine of 10 targets. Seven successful plays. 158 total yards

Calvin Austin III – caught four of five targets. All four were successful. 103 yards total

Darnell Washington – caught all four targets. All four were successful. 45 total yards

Pat Freiermuth – caught eight of nine targets. Five were successful. 79 yards total.

And while we’re at it let’s take a look at the quarterbacks individually in this scenario.

Justin Fields has completed 34 of 39 passes (87.2 percent) for 360 yards with 22 of those passes being successful. He was also successful in two of four scrambles and sacked twice.

Russell Wilson has completed nine of 11 passes (81.8 percent) 137 yards. Six of those throws were successful and he was sacked once.

Summary

As we all hoped for and frankly expected the production on second and long has improved quite a bit under Smith. Improving by 15- and 17-percent respectively on runs and passes has helped this offense move the ball more efficiently. There is room to improve and as Wilson gets more comfortable these numbers could be even better.

Throwing the ball has been the more effective choice but the run option is much better than I expected. I’ll have to be more accepting of second-and-long run calls.

In Arthur we trust.