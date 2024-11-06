Steelers WR Ben Skowronek Returns To Practice, Remains On Injured Reserve

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Ben Skowronek remains on injured reserve but returned to practice Wednesday as the team has designated him to return, opening a 21-day window for him to re-join the 53-man roster.

WR Ben Skowronek returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.https://t.co/r9wMEt6yp4 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 6, 2024

Skowronek suffered a shoulder injury during the team’s Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos and has been out of action since, placed on IR Sept. 18. He can now be activated to the 53-man roster at any time but the team must do so within 21 days. If not, he’ll spend the rest of the year on injured reserve.

He is one of two players currently designated to return, joining LB Tyler Matakevich, who had his window opened late last month.

Signed to the practice squad shortly after cutdowns, Skowronek has appeared in two games this season. Serving as a gunner on special teams, he’s made one tackle. He also picked up six offensive snaps against the Broncos, though he did not catch a pass.

A seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Skowronek caught 39 passes for 376 yards in 2022. His production fell off the following season, ending the year with only eight receptions, though he scored the first touchdown of his career. Skowronek was traded from the Rams to the Houston Texans in 2024 but was squeezed out in a deep receiver room and waived in August during final cutdowns.

With good size and versatility, he could continue playing a bit role in the Steelers’ offense and carve out a spot on special teams. Pittsburgh’s current gunners are CB James Pierre and S Terrell Edmunds.

Skowronek is the latest example of the team getting healthier. In addition to him, C Zach Frazier, EDGE Nick Herbig, QB Justin Fields, RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, and Matakevich are trending in the right direction and could play Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin mentioned CB Cory Trice Jr. as someone who could also return from his hamstring injury. But the team did not announce his window opening today. Perhaps it could come tomorrow, or he might have to wait another week to hit the practice field.

Pittsburgh has designated four players to return this season: EDGE Jeremiah Moon, OT Dylan Cook, LB Tyler Matakevich, and Ben Skowronek. Teams can designate a maximum of eight players to return during the regular season and an additional two in the postseason.