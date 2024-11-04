Steelers Work Out RB Darrynton Evans Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out veteran RB Darrynton Evans on Monday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Darrynton Evans was a third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State and played for Tennessee from 2020-2021. Thus, he has a connection with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was in his final year as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator in 2020. That season, Evans, playing behind Derrick Henry, had 14 carries for 54 yards and two receptions for 27 yards in 33 offensive snaps.

Evans’ other NFL experience has come with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, and he most recently spent time with the Buffalo Bills. Still, he was released off Buffalo’s injured reserve on October 29. Evans has 62 carries for 246 yards and a touchdown for his career while adding 12 receptions for 120 yards. He also has special teams value, as he’s played 156 special teams snaps in his career. Last season, he had 32 carries for 105 yards, a touchdown, and seven receptions for 49 yards between Chicago and Miami.

He played seven games last season, the most in his NFL career, and played 93 offensive snaps and 57 special teams snaps. Against the Steelers this preseason as a member of the Bills, Evans had seven carries for 37 yards. In total, he had 13 carries for 63 yards, three receptions for 28 yards, and a receiving touchdown with Buffalo this preseason.

At the 2020 NFL Combine, Evans ran a 4.41 40-yard dash and had a 37″ vertical jump while measuring in at 5101 and 203 pounds. Pittsburgh’s running back room seems pretty set with Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Jonathan Ward, and the team also has RB Aaron Shampklin on the practice squad. Evans’s connection with Smith is interesting, and his experience could prove valuable if the Steelers wind up needing depth at the running back position.

The team currently has an opening on the 53-man roster, although that’s unlikely to be filled by a running back. If the Steelers like Evans enough, he could wind up as a practice squad addition, potentially in place of Shampklin.