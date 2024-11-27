Steelers Will Have Top CBS Crew For Week 14 Matchup

While the Pittsburgh Steelers will have the No. 2 CBS broadcast crew of Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn for their Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, they will get the No. 1 CBS crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, per CBS Sports PR on Twitter

This will be the second time the top CBS crew has worked a Steelers game this season, as it also had Pittsburgh’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It will be a rematch of Week 12, when the Browns bested the Steelers in snowy Huntington Bank Field on Thursday Night Football. With a weak slate of games for CBS in Week 14, with the 1:00 window featuring Jets-Dolphins, Jaguars-Titans and Raiders-Buccaneers as well as Steelers-Browns, Nantz and Romo will be on the call for what should be a key divisional matchup for the Steelers.

Nantz and Romo have the Ravens-Eagles game on Sunday, and Steelers fans will surely be rooting for their in-state rivals as they look to stay ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North. Pittsburgh will take on the Eagles in Week 15, one week after the matchup with Cleveland. The Steelers will be looking to exact revenge on the Browns, and playing at Acrisure Stadium should provide a boost. It’ll still be a tough matchup for the Steelers, though, as it will be their fourth-straight divisional game and the grind of playing so many physical games in a row could take a toll on them.

As it stands right now, Week 14 is Pittsburgh’s last game scheduled to be on CBS. Week 18 could wind up on CBS, but the game time and network against the Bengals in the regular-season finale is TBD. Pittsburgh’s Week 15 game against the Eagles and Week 16 matchup against the Ravens will be on FOX, while their Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be on Netflix except in local markets.