Steelers’ Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, their final report before tomorrow night’s game. Per the team, EDGE Alex Highsmith and CB Cory Trice Jr. have been ruled out. No one else on the roster has a game status. Trice practiced fully this week but still isn’t cleared by the team to return.

Highsmith was the only Steeler who failed to practice Wednesday due to injury. Three others were held out due to rest: OG Isaac Seumalo, DL Cam Heyward, and DL Larry Ogunjobi. RB Najee Harris, TE MyCole Pruitt, and EDGE T.J. Watt practiced in full.

Alex Highsmith & Cory Trice Jr. both ruled out for Browns game on Wednesday injury report #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/9TbkrPQVoe — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 20, 2024

Steelers’ Injury Report

Full

RB Najee Harris (rest — no game status)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee/rest – no game status)

EDDGE T.J. Watt (rest — no game status)

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring – out)

Limited

None

DNP

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest – no game status)

DL Cam Heyward (rest – no game status)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest – no game status)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle – out)

Highsmith will miss his second-straight game due to the ankle injury he suffered late in the Steelers’ Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders. Highsmith’s odds of making it back on a short week were always slim and there should be more optimism he can return for the Week 13 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nick Herbig and Preston Smith will continue to see snaps in his absence.

Due to groin and ankle injuries, Highsmith has been limited to just six games this season.

Otherwise, the team is healthy. CB Cory Trice Jr. continues to practice in full but will not be activated ahead of the Browns game. The team still has two weeks to activate him from IR before his 21-day window closes. He hurt his hamstring early in the team’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pruitt is likely to play after missing the Ravens game due to a knee injury. He will offer help in the run game as an in-line blocker. He’s caught just two passes in five games this season.

Seumalo, Heyward, and Ogunjobi failed to practice at all during this abbreviated week but will start against the Browns tomorrow night.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST.