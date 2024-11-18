Steelers’ Week 12 Monday Estimated Injury Report: Several Players Rested, Benton Not Listed

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the week ahead of Thursday night’s Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns. However, the team did not hold a practice making this an estimated report had they taken the practice field.

Per the team, seven players would have been held out: RB Najee Harris (rest), DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee/rest), EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle), OG Isaac Seumalo (rest) DL Cam Heyward (rest), and EDGE T.J. Watt (rest).

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) would’ve been a full participant.

Steelers Monday Injury Report (Estimated)

Full

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring)

Limited

None

DNP

RB Najee Harris (rest)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee/rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

Because of the quick turnaround to Thursday night, the Steelers will issue injury reports Tuesday and Wednesday. Clearly, most of the names listed here are rest and not injury related. Only Highsmith, Pruitt, and Trice have any sort of injury designations. The others are largely veterans who routinely get time off during a normal work week.

Following the Steelers’ 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Mike Tomlin mentioned two names in his postgame press conference: NT Keeanu Benton and CB Joey Porter Jr. Benton left and did not return with an injury the team did not specify yesterday. The fact he isn’t even listed on today’s report is a great sign and Tomlin called it a “non-issue” during his Monday press conference.

Porter briefly left the lineup on two occasions due to his shin bruise but was able to finish the game, making a critical stop on the Ravens’ game-tying two-point attempt. He also wasn’t listed on today’s estimated report and like Benton, should play in Cleveland.

Highsmith is trending toward missing the Browns’ game though Tomlin didn’t completely rule him out.

Trice remains on injured reserve. If he’s to play against the Browns, the Steelers must activate him by Thursday at 4 PM/EST and make a corresponding move to free up a roster spot. Pruitt missed yesterday’s game with a knee injury, but Tomlin seemed optimistic about his chances of returning, even on a short week.

Pittsburgh will practice tomorrow. There should be more clarity over the Steelers’ health and status later this week.

The Steelers and Browns kick off Thursday night at 8:15 PM/EST.