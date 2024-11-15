Steelers’ Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out, Two Others Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their final injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s marquee matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Per the team, CB C.J. Henderson (neck) and EDGE Alex Highsmith (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Three other Steelers have game statuses. TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) is doubtful, RB Jaylen Warren (back) is questionable, and CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) is questionable.

All others don’t carry a game status and will enter the weekend healthy, including EDGE Nick Herbig. Herbig has been a full participant all week.

Henderson, Highsmith, and Pruitt did not practice Friday. Warren was limited after being held out Thursday while Trice was full for the second-straight day. WR Van Jefferson (quad), RB Najee Harris (ankle), and CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) practiced in full and will play.

Steelers’ Friday Injury Report

DNP

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee – doubtful)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (hamstring – out)

CB C.J. Henderson (neck – out)

Limited

RB Jaylen Warren (knee – questionable)

Full

RB Najee Harris (ankle – no game status)

WR Van Jefferson (quad – no game status)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest – no game status)

DL Cam Heyward (rest – no game status)

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring – no game status)

CB Donte Jackson (hamstring – no game status)

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring – questionable)

Highsmith was ruled out by Tomlin during his Tuesday press conference. Though the team hasn’t put a timetable on it, local reporting and comments from Highsmith’s father indicate he could miss two to three games stemming from the ankle injury he suffered late in the Steelers’ Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders.

Herbig will ease his loss, slated to return for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. With Preston Smith ready to ramp up his snaps, Pittsburgh will maintain a strong top three at outside linebacker.

Despite their in-game injuries against Washington, Harris and Jackson are expected to play against Baltimore. Harris only briefly left the game and returned to help beat the Commanders while Jackson was unable to finish. Harris will have a larger role if Warren is unable to suit up. Health has been an issue dating back to the summer. In addition to his back, Warren’s also battled hamstring and knee issues.

Trice was designated to return Thursday and began practicing with the team, getting in a full session after hurting his hamstring early in the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The team will have until Saturday at 4 PM/EST to decide whether or not to activate him. If they do, the team will have to make a corresponding move on its 53-man roster. Henderson was signed from the practice squad a few weeks ago and has yet to appear in a game with Pittsburgh.

Pruitt has battled a knee injury throughout the year and failed to practice this week. Jefferson didn’t practice Wednesday with a hamstring/quad injury but will suit up for this game, though his offensive snaps could decrease if Mike Williams has a more active role. Williams played nine snaps in his Steelers debut last week.

The Steelers and Ravens kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.