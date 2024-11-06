Steelers’ Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Fields, Frazier Fully Practice For Healthy Pittsburgh Unit

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders. Overall, it’s a positive picture exiting the team’s bye week. Per the report, only three players didn’t fully practice Wednesday: SS Terrell Edmunds (illness), EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring), and OG Isaac Seumalo (rest).

Neither Edmunds nor Seumalo practiced while Herbig was limited.

Practicing in full were QB Justin Fields (hamstring), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder), LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), and C Zach Frazier (ankle).

Steelers’ Wednesday Injury Report

Full

QB Justin Fields (hamstring)

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder)

C Zach Frazier (ankle)

LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring)

Limited

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring)

DNP

SS Terrell Edmunds (illness)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin struck an optimistic tone on the health of the team. He noted Frazier, Herbig, Patterson, and Matakevich all had chances of returning for Sunday’s game. Each player has missed multiple weeks with injury.

Skowronek was designated to return by the team Wednesday, opening a 21-day practice window. He suffered a shoulder injury in September that landed him on injured reserve. He and Matakevich remain on injured reserve but are eligible to be activated at any time.

Fields missed Week 8 due to a late-week hamstring injury. But it was considered minor and he was inactive against the New York Giants out of an abundance of cautio0n.

Frazier injured his ankle in the Steelers’ Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and hasn’t played the last two games, Ryan McCollum admirably filling in. Hamstring injuries have been rampant for the Steelers this year. Herbig went down with one in Week 5 while Matakevich suffered his injury in Week 2. Patterson was lost with an ankle injury in Week 4.

Based off the initial report, odds are high that Fields, Patterson, and Frazier return to the lineup. Herbig’s status still seems questionable, and it wouldn’t be shocking if he needed another week before returning for the Steelers’ Week 11 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Still, he’s a name to keep an eye on throughout the week.

Pittsburgh and Washington kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.