Steelers’ Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: Edmunds Remains Out, Pruitt Pops Up With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have issued their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders. Per the team, three players failed to practice today: SS Terrell Edmunds (illness), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and DL Cam Heyward (rest).

One Steeler was limited in EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring). All others practiced fully, including QB Justin Fields (hamstring), WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder), LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), OG Isaac Seumalo (rest), and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle).

Steelers’ Thursday Injury Report

Full

QB Justin Fields (hamstring)

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder)

C Zach Frazier (ankle)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring)

Limited

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring)

DNP

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

SS Terrell Edmunds (illness)

Overall, the Steelers continue to look healthy coming off their Week 9 bye. Frazier, Fields, and Patterson fully practiced Wednesday and are all expected to play versus Washington. Frazier told reporters he anticipates returning after injuring his ankle in the Steelers’ Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin indicated that Fields’ hamstring injury suffered ahead of Week 8 was minor and that he’ll dress as the Steelers’ No. 2 quarterback this weekend.

Patterson has been out of the lineup since injuring his ankle in Week 4. His return will give the Steelers a healthy backfield top-to-bottom for essentially the first time all season. While the group of Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Patterson were together at the start of the year, Warren was limited by a summer hamstring injury before hurting his knee in Week 3 with Patterson going down a week later.

Edmunds has yet to practice this week due to an undisclosed illness. It’s unclear if he’ll be ready to play on Sunday. If he sits out, the Steelers will have options. DB Cam Sutton returns from suspension while S Damontae Kazee also offers versatility in the secondary. Edmunds had assumed the dime role since CB Cory Trice Jr.’s injury. With Trice not having his window opened today, he’s almost certain to miss another week.

Pruitt missed a month with a knee injury earlier in the season. The team could be managing his workload, or it could be a sign of him aggravating his knee again.

Herbig’s name remains the one to watch on Friday’s final report. Out with an injured hamstring he suffered in the third quarter of the Steelers’ Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, his return would boost the rotational pass rush. Even if he can’t play, Pittsburgh has added depth in Preston Smith, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers at the trade deadline.

Skowronek had his practice/return window opened yesterday. He’s been out since Week 2 with a shoulder injury. If he or Matakevich get activated from injured reserve, such a move would need to occur before Saturday at 4 PM/EST. Corresponding moves to add them to the 53-man roster would also have to happen.

Pittsburgh and Washington kick off at 1 PM/EST Sunday.