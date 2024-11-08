Steelers Week 10 Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out, Two Others Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Friday and final injury report ahead of their Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders. Two players have been ruled out for Sunday’s game: EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring) and SS Terrell Edmunds (illness). Two others are questionable: WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder) and LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring).

Herbig and Edmunds are the only two Steelers who failed to practice today. Edmunds has been out all week while Herbig was limited Wednesday and Thursday, making his Friday DNP a discouraging sign.

All others will play against Washington, including QB Justin Fields (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee).

Steelers’ Friday Injury Report

DNP

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring)

SS Terrell Edmunds (illness)

Limited

None

Full

QB Justin Fields (hamstring)

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

C Zach Frazier (ankle)

LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring)

The Steelers are largely healthy coming off their bye week. C Zach Frazier and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson will return after multi-game absences, boosting Pittsburgh’s offense. Frazier suffered an ankle injury in the Steelers’ Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and sat out the next two games. Now, he’ll anchor the Steelers’ offensive line again. After starting the last two games, Ryan McCollum will be his backup.

Patterson injured his ankle during the team’s Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and held out since. But a full week of practice has him ready to work as the team’s No. 3 running back, rotating in with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and giving Pittsburgh a healthy backfield for essentially the first time all season.

Fields will return as the Steelers’ No. 2 quarterback. During his Tuesday presser, Mike Tomlin showed little concern over his injury, noting it was a precautionary measure to hold him out in Week 8. Tomlin didn’t rule out using Fields in situational packages.

Pruitt missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury but returned in full Friday. Without a game status, he will play as one of four Steelers tight ends who will dress against the Commanders.

Herbig has been out since injuring his hamstring in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. Newly acquired EDGE Preston Smith should see rotational reps as he and Jeremiah Moon serve as the Steelers’ backup outside linebackers behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Without Edmunds, Cam Sutton could slide in as the team’s sixth defensive back in dime packages. He’s coming off an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. It’s not clear what illness Edmunds is dealing with.

Skowronek and Matakevich remain on injured reserve. To play, they must be activated by Saturday at 4 PM/EST with a corresponding move made to get them on the 53-man roster. Both players suffered injuries in the Steelers’ Week 2 victory against the Denver Broncos.

Pittsburgh and Washington kick off at 4 PM/EST.