As we do every week to get you ready for our upcoming game, our X-factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept or scheme. Here’s our Pittsburgh Steelers X-factor of the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

STEELERS VS RAVENS X-FACTOR: RUSSELL WILSON

Over the last few years, the Steelers have found ways to remain competitive. Year in and year out, the team remains in the playoff picture. However, during that time, there’s been one aspect that’s kept the Steelers out of the upper echelon in the AFC: the quarterback position. Whether it be Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph or Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers just haven’t been able to match some of the other top teams in the conference at the game’s most important position.

This year though, things could be different. The Steelers are more than just competitive. Their 7-2 record is among the best in the league, but going into a brutal back half of the schedule, they’ll surely be tested. Still, there’s one difference between this team and the Steelers’ teams of the past two years, and it’s Russell Wilson.

Pittsburgh got Wilson this offseason, hoping he could elevate the team into becoming true Super Bowl contenders, and that he could win some big games. Wilson now has three starts, and three wins under his belt. However, he faces his biggest game as a Steeler yet on Sunday.

The clip above is exactly why Pittsburgh brought Wilson in. In an important game, down by six late in the fourth quarter on a 3rd and nine, Wilson throws a perfect ball to newly acquired Mike Williams for the game-winning touchdown.

The Ravens are a very good team, and they’re a clear Super Bowl threat in the AFC. However, they do have one weakness, one that Wilson can take advantage of on Sunday. The Ravens’ defense, specifically against the pass, has struggled mightily this year. Baltimore has allowed their opponents to throw for 2,949 yards against them, the most in the league. That’s over 300 yards more than the second-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baltimore’s offense has few issues and is easily one of the best in the league. However, the Steelers, and Wilson specifically, can really take advantage of this aspect of the game. Baltimore especially struggles against the deep ball. With George Pickens, and now Mike Williams in the fold as two excellent deep ball threats, the Steelers have a great chance to take advantage of that.

Wilson has been good through three games. However, he’s got a lot more work to do over the second half of the season. Getting a huge divisional win against a struggling pass defense would be a major help for Wilson and the Steelers as the season goes on.