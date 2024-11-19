Steelers Vs. Ravens Week 11: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their fifth-straight win, a typically low scoring one possession game they are so good at eking out, including this crucial matchup to sit atop the AFC North. Despite a poor offensive outing with no touchdowns, K Chris Boswell’s six field goals and spectacular defense overall were paramount to the 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
The highest grade on offense is TE Darnell Washington (84.8 grade, 44 snaps). What a day, and perfect fit he is becoming at the position for Pittsburgh. Man among boys overall as a blocker, moving furniture in a manner that most OL do. His 76.2 RBLK was tops at the position (pre-Monday Night Football, min. 30 snaps), and 75.7 PBLK ranks fourth.
76.4 REC, catching 2-of-3 targets all in the fourth quarter. Two chunk plays between the numbers, refreshingly (25, 17 yards), but red zone INT on an overthrow from QB Russell Wilson. Half his OVR grades in 2024 have been great or better, ranking as the fifth OVR TE this season (min. 350 snaps). Huge. Keep it goin’ big fella.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Pittsburgh’s three interior offensive lineman paved the way.
G Isaac Seumalo (78.9, 75) was solid, with an 80.8 RBLK that ranked seventh in Week 11 (min. 50 snaps), and 78.0 PBLK (tenth). Paramount to the plays Pittsburgh’s offense created, though they weren’t as often as they hoped. Run blocking definitely highlighted his performance. Main blemish was a false start. No pressures or sacks. Refreshing effectiveness in the screen game, with RB Najee Harris’ 20-yard explosive a prime example.
Pittsburgh’s two rookies had a nice day, fitting into this gritty rivalry immediately.
G Mason McCormick posted his best grade of the season (73.1, 77), thanks to balanced play in PBLK (73.6) and RBLK (69.2). Playing to the whistle (clearly getting under Baltimore’s skin), screen game, second level were all very encouraging. Did allow two hurries, and noted a couple issues as a puller that will hopefully improve, but nice day against this stout defense.
C Zach Frazier’s (71.0, 77) fifth game in this tier (out of eight), playing well in his second game back from injury. 73.6 PBLK, 68.8 RBLK. Enjoyed some plus red zone reps (mostly true for the IOL), and a bit on the second level. Did note two bad shotgun snaps in the second half, though Wilson was able to corral them. No pressures or sacks, impressively. Great job rooks.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just one. WR Van Jefferson was the lowest grade on offense (44.7, 43). Main blemish was a red zone drop on 3rd and 6, his lone target, and Pittsburgh settling for another field goal. The bigger question: why target an out route well covered short of the sticks in that situation? Noted several positive RBLK reps, but a couple losses, namely taken to the ground on one. Was his best 52.1 grade.
Defense
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The highest-graded defender and overall player was LB Payton Wilson (92.4, 21). Of course, the highlight was a fantastic interception from trail coverage, ripping the would be catch from the quality receiving RB. That turnover was massive after Wilson’s preceding RZ INT, and the game. Had a couple other plus reps in COV to boot (90.8, first among LBs).
Some lows: poor screen block shed and a missed assignment/bust. Made that tackle, and his other was a 23-yard explosive cleanup. A couple angle issues, and a poor third down RDEF rep (60.8, just two snaps). But another rookie who acclimated very well to the rivalry with an all-pro play.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two here. CB Joey Porter Jr. (86.4, 58) bounced back incredibly after a tough Week 10. No catches on three targets including two PBUs. All my COV notes were positive (84.8), great 39.6 rating against, and stepped up huge situationally. This included four third down stops, and fantastic will (left game twice to injury) and play on the game clinching two-point conversion stop, getting to QB Lamar Jackson. Great game.
DL Cam Heyward (85.7, 39) had another strong outing, a common theme overall in 2024 despite his years. Quality RDEF (77.4) and PRUSH (77.4) overall. Tied for a team-high four pressures, with three hurries and one QB hit. Huge situational plays, along with two bats on a 3rd and 6 and late fourth quarter. Four tackles, three for run stops. Had a missed tackle opportunity, but great track to even be near the play. A few lumps, but high impact Captain.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two players. LB Patrick Queen (79.3, 61) got quite the revenge against his former team. Lead the team with ten combined tackles, and impressive TFL darting in on a RB dump-off (80.1 TACK). Namely stamped his name on Pittsburgh’s side of the rivalry was an excellent FF/FR turnover, another huge takeaway before halftime.
Did have a holding penalty that negated a sack, was largely ineffective in PRSH (59.2), and some RDEF lumps with no stops (66.9) though. Great 80.5 COV (third among LBs, min. 30 COV snaps). He (and the team) gave up some chuck pass plays, but didn’t break on the scoreboard with only one passing TD allowed to their explosive offense, thankfully.
S DeShon Elliott (70.7, 46) continues his seamless fit and impact in Pittsburgh. Atop the list was his FR the second play of the game, huge in the Steelers grabbing the momentum early. Also had a QB hit late third quarter, resulting in an incompletion and big 3rd and 10 stop. Was stalled on a few other PRSH though (55.0), one pancaked to the ground. Two combined TACK (81.9), his best individual grade, including one stop.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three here. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (47.6, 29) was rough, particularly in COV (47.9). Allowed two catches, one to the red zone, and 3rd and 10 conversion. Noted poor downfield coverage on former Steeler Diontae Johnson that was thankfully overthrown. My only positive note was a pass rush, but was stalled on his other two opportunities (52.0). This rookie definitely wants some plays back.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (42.3, 61). In this tier for the second time this season. Unfair in my view with the lid and limiting their potent passing attack overall. 82.1 TACK (ninth among S), 63.0 RDEF, and 46.0 COV, all better than his OVR. Seven combined tackles (second on team). Charged with four catches (75 yards, team-high), but most were “clean-up” tackles from zone. Plus third down coverage (T.J. Watt sack), and click/close on a Jackson read option keep also deserve props.
EDGE Nick Herbig (36.7, 50) was the lowest-graded defender, and tied for worst overall. Flaws no doubt, but my biggest surprise. Wasted no time, pursuing and punching out a FF on the second play of the game on RB Derrick Henry, historically great at not coughing up fumbles. Huge penetration on the two-point stop as well, disrupting Jackson’s run angle.
Also, four pressures (T-team high), three hurries, and a QB hit leading to a throwaway. Up and down PRUSH (63.8), winning several reps. But lows included on the ground, losing the edge, and a missed RTAK (36.6) allowing a 3rd and 5 conversion, and an offsides penalty I personally thought was wrong. Not saying he should have been excellent tier, but definitely not here.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
K Chris Boswell is the highest0graded special teamer (83.9, 13). That is of course deserving, accounting for all of Pittsburgh’s points on six field goals, and thought his grade should have been higher. Connected on three 50-plus yarders (57, 52, 50), the latter with 3:40 left.
PFF gave props with his second-best grade of 2024, only to his season opening 90.3 when he had eerily similar feats: 6-of-6, three 50-plus (57, 56, 51), all of Pittsburgh’s points in that 18-10 win as well. Another difference was the final one with :28 on the clock. Making NFL history in a fantastic 2024 season.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Just one in Bishop (71.4, 11). Provided a team-high two kick return tackles in the second half, a 24-yarder (that included a holding penalty), and a 29 yarder as well. Better than his day on defense, no doubt.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
One again. Ben Skowronek was the lowest0graded special teamer, and tied for worst overall (36.7, 18). Frustrating day overall, including a false start and blocked to the ground on punt team, poor blocking on a punt return, and missed a tackle angle on kick coverage. Did note two positives, getting downfield as a gunner (along with James Pierre, who downed it), and drew a holding penalty as well.
Surprises:
OFF – Wilson’s higher than anticipated 61.3 grade
DEF – Herbig’s lowest 36.7 defense and tied for overall grade (too low).
ST – P Corliss Waitman’s lower than anticipated 61.3 PUNT. Three punts, all 50-plus (71, 52, 51), one in20, one touchback. Flipped the field.
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 11 VS. RAVENS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
WEEK 10 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- B.Jones, D.Moore, M.McCormick, Z.Frazier.
DEF- M.Fitzpatrick, P.Queen.
ST- Co.Heyward, J.Moon, J.Pierre, M.Killebrew, M.Robinson, P.Wilson, T.Matakevich.