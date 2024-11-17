Steelers Vs. Ravens Preview: 5 Keys To Victory In Week Eleven

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their tenth game of the 2024 regular season on Sunday afternoon at home against the Baltimore Ravens. They’ll enter that contest as a slight underdog as well. Below are five key things that I believe the Steelers will need to do to come away with their eighth win of the season.

Moonballs Early And Often – Baltimore is allowing 294.9 passing yards per game, a league-worst number, and that includes 313 passing yards per game over their last three games. The Steelers’ offense has thrived with Russell Wilson under center, as Wilson has thrown for 737 yards and six touchdowns in the three games he’s started. With Baltimore’s struggles defending the pass, the Steelers will need to take advantage early to get Baltimore on their heels.

Baltimore’s offense is potent, and Derrick Henry has been the best back in football this season. But if the Steelers have early success through the air and can build a lead to force Baltimore to throw more than they’d like, momentum could turn in Pittsburgh’s favor. The Steelers need to look to get George Pickens involved early while also looking underneath to Pat Freiermuth to help move the sticks. Taking advantage of Baltimore’s weak pass defense is of utmost importance for the Steelers to win.

Don’t Let the Bomb Go Off – Mike Tomlin compared Ravens’ RB Derrick Henry to a bomb for his ability to go off “at any time.” The Steelers can’t allow Henry to go off. The Steelers have historically done a good job limiting Henry when he was a member of the Tennessee Titans, as he has seven carries for 32 yards, 20 carries for 75 yards and 17 carries for 75 yards in his three games against the Steelers.

But Pittsburgh hasn’t seen him in Baltimore’s system yet, and Henry is playing the best football of his career with 184 carries for 1,120 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. If the Ravens can control the game on the ground and win the possession battle, that’ll spell bad news for the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s been at their best when they’re able to control the clock and get their defense off the field early while keeping them rested, and it’s a group that could get worn down from dealing with Henry if he gets going.

Henry getting going would also open things up for Lamar Jackson, who’s playing at an MVP level once again this season. Jackson is a huge threat, but he becomes a bigger one if Henry is able to make an impact, too. The Steelers need to put on their hard hats and not let Henry be a difference-maker.

Huge Game For Herbig – Nick Herbig wants to introduce himself the same way James Harrison did against the Ravens in 2007. While Herbig isn’t an unknown commodity, and Steelers fans are well aware of the impact he can make, a big game in his return from injury would be beneficial. The Ravens are going to send extra help for T.J. Watt, who will go up against rookie RT Roger Rosengarten, while Herbig and Preston Smith will be lined up across from LT Ronnie Stanley. Stanley, now fully healthy after dealing with injuries over the past few seasons, has had an impressive season, but if Herbig can play the way he did in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh will have an advantage.

Losing Alex Highsmith is a tough blow for this week, especially because he was playing some of the best football of his career since his return from his groin injury. Herbig doesn’t need to have the historic performance that Harrison did, but if he can help negate the loss of Highsmith with a sack and a few pressures on Jackson, that would be huge for the Steelers.

Be Ready For War– It’s always a battle when the Steelers and Ravens play. Even though Pittsburgh has had Baltimore’s number lately with a 7-1 record in the last eight games, it’s always a physical battle. The Steelers need to set the tone early and be the more physical team. There’s a different feel around this Steelers team this year, and they need to come in and play with confidence and punch Baltimore in the mouth early.

It’s Pittsburgh’s first divisional game of the season, while Baltimore has already played the Browns and the Bengals twice. Given that they already have a taste of AFC North football this year, the Steelers can’t afford to come out and let Baltimore be the side that sets the tone with physicality. The Steelers have plenty of players who have experienced this rivalry from the other side, including Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott, and those two in particular should look to send a message early against their former team.

Keep Your Hands To Yourself– Joey Porter Jr. was called for three defensive penalties against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, and Porter and the rest of the secondary will need to limit penalties against Baltimore. Zay Flowers is an explosive player who will likely be matched up against Porter for most of the game, and Porter has to resist the urge to grab and play clean football.

If Pittsburgh allows Baltimore to pick up chunk yardage through penalties, it’s going to be bad news against a Ravens offense that certainly doesn’t need any additional help. Limiting penalties in general will be key, but the penalties really can’t come on downfield passing plays that could flip the field.