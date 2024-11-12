Steelers Vs. Commanders Week 10: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to a nailbiter performance, saving the best for last on both sides of the ball, en route to doing just enough on the scoreboard for their fourth-straight win, 28-27, against the challenging Washington Commanders. In this article, I will provide the Steelers’ grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Just one, WR George Pickens (80.5, 63). Made several spectacular catches. A red zone touchdown was a miraculous leaping catch with spinning body control and surviving the ground in the end zone for Pittsburgh’s first points. He had a season-high 18.0 ADOT, 4-of-5 catches for 10-plus, two explosive plays, and forced missed tackles, displaying his fantastic abilities in the process. Not all rosy: a drop, inconsistent RBLK (60.1), and loose ball security, to name a few.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Six here. QB Russell Wilson (79.9, 78) drove the rollercoaster ride. 14/28 passing for just a 50.0 completion rate points to inaccuracy, including his first Steelers interception and taking three sacks. The good included Pittsburgh’s first three TD performance since 2021 per our Alex Kozora, two in the red zone (30th team rank into the matchup), and a 32-yard strike to new Steeler WR Mike Williams in the clutch for the fourth-quarter comeback.
WR Mike Williams (78.6, 9) wasted no time making noise with his new team, catching his first pass. Extreme quality over quantity: a 3rd and 9, 32-yard explosive moonball, tracked exceptionally well over his head, beating the DB easily for the go-ahead touchdown with just over two minutes left. His deep threat prowess is no secret, and the marriage with Wilson, which many thought was a match made in heaven, rang true right out of the gates.
T Broderick Jones (74.0, 77) had a better game, unfortunately, a low bar to surpass in a rough 2024. His 82.7 PBLK was by far a season-high (46.9 on the season), charged with no pressures or sacks. While I would love to agree, I noted a handful of losses that impacted the QB, higher grade than anticipated. 66.9 RBLK was his second-best of 2024, which I’m more on board with.
TE Darnell Washington (73.8, 50). Heavily used 33 RBLK snaps, with a matching 73.8 RBLK to his OVR. It was not his best day like last week, but he was well above the line and carving the way on several of Pittsburgh’s best runs, including RB Najee Harris’ red zone TD. Abysmal 21.0 PBLK on just two reps, charged for a sack that I put on assignment/Jones, too, forced Washington into trying to block two defenders. Caught 1-of-3 targets, far quieter with just six yards.
Miles Killebrew (73.1, 1). NOTE: This is for the fake punt, which PFF counts as an offensive play as opposed to special teams. He took the snap, firing it to the wide-open Pierre well, but off his hands incomplete. Glad Killebrew wasn’t dinged.
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (70.6, 8). Highest individual grade was 74.2 PBLK on two snaps. It’s great to see credit here, with an awesome blindside pickup, allowing Wilson time and a clean pocket to unleash the TD to Pickens. Three rushed for 14 yards (4.7 YPA), but two were third down fails, with a bit higher 68.5 RUN than I anticipated.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four here, starting with TE MyCole Pruitt (47.3, 34). I was much higher on his performance, noting great overall blocking, including on the move and situationally (red zone/late downs). PFF’s 50.4 RBLK grade was surprising, noting just one egregious loss that was immediate. 51.7 REC, unable to corral an over-the-middle target that was a bit low. Best individual grade – 73.3 PBLK on three snaps, which I’m more in line with.
WR Calvin Austin (46.5, 35) and Wilson struggled to connect. Caught just 2-of-6 targets (49.5 REC), most frustrating two 3rd and 10 deep shot miscues that really hadn’t worked previously either, which they hopefully adjust to—also had a drop go through his hands. Positive YAC on a screen and a nice scramble drill catch, though.
G Mason McCormick (44.5, 78). I noted him having a strong start to the game but very up and down towards the end of the second half and beyond. PFF favored his PBLK (69.7) over a 39.5 RBLK. There were highs, like red zone and situationally, including a nice pull in front on Harris’ TD. But far more losses, including more on the ground than I’ve seen, across the board in his worst performance.
ST James Pierre (41.5, 1) for the aforementioned dropped pass on the fake punt. Dagger feeling in the moment, with Washington’s offense taking over in the red zone and scoring off it in the first quarter. Thankfully, the team did just enough the rest of the game to overcome this aggressive early decision that backfired.
Defense
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Five players. EDGE Alex Highsmith (77.8, 51) was the top-graded defender. Charted for four total pressures, three hurries, and a QB hit (76.8 PRSH). The latter came on a great rep with just over two minutes left and a one-point lead but turned his ankle, forcing his exit. Can’t catch an injury break after just returning. The position game planned heavily on containing QB runs with success, so less impact in the run game against backs (60.7 RDEF).
EDGE T.J. Watt (76.2, 56) was impactful, including a solid fourth quarter of situational plays, as he’s spoiled us with. Many strong late-game pass rushes, including situational stops (and a no-call hold/possible safety opportunity), and 1-of-2 QB hits, forcing an incompletion. A near interception would’ve been great for the resume, and did miss a 3rd and 1 run stop that converted. Confusingly, no tackle grade, though. 74.0 PRSH, 63.7 RDEF.
EDGE Preston Smith (72.1, 23) also had a nice debut as a Steeler, with three tackles (two TFL). One was a sack on the official stat sheet. While a good pass rush, DL Keeanu Benton got there first. Vast majority of reps were positive in my notes. Most enjoyable were pursuit plays, including a TD saving red zone screen chase down and no quit on a 3rd and 15 trick play (TFL). PFF was lower on his pass rush (56.7). 65.0 RDEF, 71.5 TACK, 72.1 COV.
Benton (71.6, 55) did some nice things, including the just-mentioned sack and a big batted red zone pass. The interior defensive line was doubled often, including Benton, and made for some tough run defense situations (54.5 RDEF). It’s not all-encompassing, but it’s important context. 80.4 PRUSH led the team, and both tackles were stops: the sack and a huge late-game one-yard scramble on the chunk play-saving tackle.
LB Payton Wilson (70.1, 13) played less and graded higher than anticipated. His one “tackle” was touching down a nine-yard catch after losing his footing in zone coverage. This made his 73.2 TACK seem too generous. Hit or miss in run defense, a good 3rd and 1 rep, and another despite a no-call block in the back while he was pancaked and also gave up a lane in the red zone on the negative side. 63.0 RDEF, 66.5 COV.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four here. DL Larry Ogunjobi (46.9, 39) is in this tier for the fifth time this season. Three total tackles, instant win for a three-yard TFL by far his highlight, coming early in the game. He was also victim to doubles, washed/onto the ground, including two of Washington’s three red zone TDs on Pittsburgh’s No. 1 red zone defense before the matchup. Pass rush struggles, too. Agree with PFF generally: 71.2 TACK, 52.6 PRUSH. 49.1 RDEF.
CB Donte Jackson (41.2, 45) had a rough day, with two penalties (both holding, one offsetting) and some passive coverage before getting injured in the second half. The bottom three grades are all CBs and had poor COV grades. Jackson’s 38.3 was the best of the worst, namely allowing a red zone slant for YAC and 16 yards churning all the way to the one-yard line. Big play in their ultimate score. Some good, but largely bad for the position.
Insert CB Joey Porter Jr. (33,4, 63). I thought he would be the lowest-graded defender. Three penalties (two DPIs a facemask that negated a sack) were far more than his cleaner 2024 previously. Just four over the first eight games, and not since Week Four. Allowed six catches on seven targets for 131 yards, by far a team-high. The group isn’t clicking and closing off deep zone consistently enough and giving up too many big plays.
CB Cameron Sutton (27.4, 19) made his return following suspension. While he had his lumps, the two most egregious coverage plays where he was beaten badly were inaccurate incompletions. Hopefully, with some rust shaken off, we don’t see too much of that moving forward. Another was over-pursuing a screen. Like I said, all three CBs had positive plays but must get things tightened up to limit their opposition to their desires.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Beanie Bishop (75.9, 11) played both kick units, noting three positive blocks on kick returns, including the long 35-yarder from Jaylen Warren. Bishop also had a 39-yard assisted kick return tackle, there to help clean it up before further damage.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three players. Sutton (45.6, 6) played solely on punt return, and my only note was not landing a block that led to a fair catch at the 30-yard line.
Connor Heyward (42.2, 22) played on four units, was a hit-and-miss blocker and did not set up a block on a kick return. The stat sheet has Heyward with two tackles, but one was Pierre. The other was a 30-yard kickoff tackle, and did note one good blocking on both kickoff and punt return. Lower than expected.
Damontae Kazee (36.9, 6) is the lowest-graded special teamer. Played only punt return unit, with nothing terrible in my notes, including one positive block on the fourth quarter 17-yard return.
Surprises:
OFF – Jones’ too-high 82.7 PBLK grade. Pruitt too-low 50.4 RBLK.
DEF – LB Patrick Queen (64.0) and DL Cam Heyward (55.2) too low.
ST – How much time you got? Namely, Ben Skowronek 64.5 too low (Muffed punt turnover and several other positive reps).
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 10 VS. COMMANDERS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
NOTE: I’ve listed the fake punt as a special teams snap.
WEEK 10 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- R. Wilson, D. Moore, M. McCormick, Z. Frazier.
DEF- M. Fitzpatrick, P. Queen.
ST- B. Skowronek, Co. Heyward, J. Moon, J. Pierre, M. Killebrew, M. Robinson, P. Wilson, T. Matakevich.