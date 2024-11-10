Steelers Vs. Commanders: Inactives For Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactive players for their Week 10 Sunday afternoon road game against the Washington Commanders. As expected, one player from the visiting team will miss the contest due to injury.

After being officially ruled out for the Sunday afternoon game on the Friday injury report, OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring) is inactive for the Steelers once again.

Herbig, who was injured during the Week 5 Sunday night home game, will be sidelined for the fourth time this season on Sunday afternoon. He was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday of this past week but ultimately sat out the Friday session.

The Steelers’ Week 10 list of inactive players also technically includes four healthy scratches with one of those players serving as the team’s emergency quarterback against the Commanders. That includes QB Kyle Allen, G Max Scharping, CB C.J. Henderson and WR Scotty Miller. Allen will be the emergency third quarterback, so he is in uniform on Sunday. This will mark the first game that Miller has been inactive for as a Steeler.

The Steelers’ two newest players, WR Mike Williams and OLB Preston Smith, as expected, are both active for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. Both players were acquired via trades this past week.

The Steelers also have QB Justin Fields (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), ILB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), and WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder) back this week after all missed various amounts of time with injuries. Matakevich and Skowronek were both activated off the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

OLB Nick Herbig

CB C.J. Henderson

G Max Scharping

WR Scotty Miller

Commanders’ Inactive Players

QB Jeff Driskel (3rd)

K Austin Seibert

CB Marshon Lattimore

T Cornelius Lucas

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

LB Dominique Hampton

S Darrick Forrest